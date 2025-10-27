Love Is Blind stars Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland tie the knot, announce the news on Instagram

Ollie and AD from Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind stars Amber Desiree, popularly known as AD, and Ollie Sutherland have officially tied the knot.

On October 27, 2025, the soon-to-be-parents couple announced their marriage through a joint Instagram post, showcasing a collection of their wedding photographs.

In the caption of the post was written:



“The Sutherlands,” with a clinking glasses and a white heart emoji.



In the photos, Ollie was seen posing with his hands on the baby bump, while AD flaunted her ring and flashed a smile.

The pair got married in AD’s hometown of Los Angeles, California. One of their wedding photos captured them walking down Santa Monica Boulevard, while in another, the two walked into a McDonald’s after their ceremony and enjoyed some fries.

While AD appeared in season 6 of Love Is Blind (USA), Ollie participated in the debut season of Love Is Blind U.K.

Coming from two different versions of the franchise, the two met on Netflix’s popular dating series, Perfect Match, which was where their love story commenced.

Earlier this year, they announced their engagement, and soon after, revealed that AD was expecting.

Love Is Blind cast members from different seasons come together to congratulate AD and Ollie







AD and Ollie’s Instagram post received numerous congratulatory messages from peers and fans of the show.

Megan Walerius, a cast member from season 9 of Love Is Blind (LIB), wrote “Congrats!!” with a heart emoji under their post, while Freddie Powell, Ollie’s co-star in both Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, wrote:



“Congratulations guys!! And I saw it all blossom.”



Ollie replied to the message, saying he was glad Freddie was “part of the journey.”

Similarly, LIB co-star Benaiah also congratulated the pair, saying:



“Maaaaattteee!!!!! Huge congratulations!!! I’m not gonna pretend I didn’t know You two are absolute Power couple!!!! Got lots of love for the 3 of you.”



Perfect Match fame Scott and Louis also commented under the post, calling their story “perfect” and congratulating them.

Best wishes continued to pour in from fellow Netflix stars, including Monica Davis, Zach Goytowski, Bliss Goytowski, Sandy, Brett Brown, and more.

From Love Is Blind to marriage: Exploring AD and Ollie’s relationship

Ollie and AD crossed paths while filming Perfect Match.

Despite facing hurdles, including AD’s surprise elimination and Ollie’s fling with Justine Nbiba, they stayed together, overcoming whatever hurdle came their way.

Ollie proposed to AD in March 2025, during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion, five months before Perfect Match was released on Netflix.



“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you. Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you,” Ollie said during the proposal.



In July 2025, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child.

In a July interview with Us Weekly, AD said that she was not in a rush to become Ollie’s wife.

But at the same time, she revealed that wedding plans were “going slowly but surely.”

She also confirmed that they would get married “at some point” in 2025.

While commenting on the success of their relationship, AD credited it to their communication skills, transparency, and willingness to improve.



“We’re still pretty early in our relationship, but I know I want to be the best version of myself, not only for myself, but for him. He’s working on the same goal to be a better version of him, and now we have a bigger goal, which is our daughter,” she added.



Now, with only weeks left before giving birth to her child, AD and Ollie celebrated their wedding, a major milestone in their relationship.

