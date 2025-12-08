“This situation is totally unique”: Alessandro’s mother shares candid reaction to the Love Is Blind: Italy experiment

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy continued to explore family dynamics and personal history as episode 7 aired on December 8, 2025. In the episode, Alessandro introduced Hyoni to his parents, marking an important step in their relationship.

Before the meeting, he shared that his parents separated when he was 10 years old and now represent “a real friendship.”

During the visit, the couple explained the experiment’s process to his parents. Alessandro’s father said that he would not have done this experiment himself.

When asked whether her parents knew about her participation, Hyoni explained that her mother was aware, while her father was more “traditional.”

In a confessional, Alessandro’s mother reacted to the format by saying,



“You hear about people meeting on the internet or they meet on the apps, but this situation is totally unique.”



She also said she would wish them well if they were “happy and sure,” offering support while acknowledging the unusual nature of the process.

Meeting the parents: Reactions and conversations in Love Is Blind: Italy

As the meeting began, Alessandro and Hyoni introduced the idea of the experiment to the former's parents. They explained how they met in the pods and why the show asks participants to build a connection before seeing each other.

Alessandro’s father responded by saying he would not have chosen this kind of experience, which set the tone for a direct discussion about their choices.

Hyoni shared that only her mother knew about her joining the show. When Alessandro’s parents asked about her father, she explained that he was “traditional” and had served in the military. She added,



“So it’s even worse, Korean and in the military. So he was worried,” noting that he had concerns about the process.



Alessandro opened up about his family history, describing his parents’ separation when he was 10. He said they now represent “a real friendship,” which gave his parents a chance to reflect on how they view relationships today. He also mentioned,



“I don’t know if they think about marriage like they used to as a goal.”



In her confessional, Alessandro’s mother said, “This situation is totally unique,” and added that if the couple were “happy and sure,” she would support them. Her reaction placed the focus on understanding rather than judgment.

A shift in expectations: The dinner conversation in episode 6 of Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy episode 6, which also aired on December 8, 2025, centered on a dinner between Hyoni and Alessandro that brought new questions into their relationship.

The talk began when Alessandro asked why she would not consider living in Korea. Hyoni said, “I felt a little foreign, even though I’m Korean,” explaining that cultural distance shaped her decision.

Their discussion then moved to family plans when she said she hoped to be pregnant in three years. Alessandro replied,



“If we get married and you come live with me, we’ll have to reorganize things a bit, right?”



He later added that he might need more time before planning the future.

Hyoni repeated his words and said, “If we get married,” pointing out that he was the one who introduced uncertainty. Alessandro answered, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” and added that they would see how things progressed.

In his confession, he explained that he did not want to plan anything yet. Hyoni said in her own confessional, “There’s never been an ‘if’ for me,” showing that she viewed their future as more certain. Their exchange revealed how timing and language shaped their expectations as the conversation continued.

In earlier episodes, Hyoni often spoke about her hope for a world where appearance does not shape relationships. The format supported this idea, which encouraged her to join the show. Her first meeting with Alessandro in the pods showed how easily they connected through conversation alone.

Episode 6 introduced new uncertainty, but their earlier conversations showed a foundation built on curiosity and shared understanding. These moments remain important as the season moves forward.



