"I'm pissed" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Loren talks to Yara about Elizabeth twisting words at dinner

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars (L-R) Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, Loren spoke with Yara about conflicts that occurred at a recent dinner. Loren addressed the tension with Elizabeth directly, stating,

"I'm pissed at Elizabeth, again, because it's hypocritical, because she got mad at me for all of us talking about them at dinner."

She explained that the events from the previous night required her to take time to process, saying she needed to decompress before engaging further.

The episode focused on Loren’s efforts to clarify her position and maintain open communication with Yara while addressing the group dynamics.

Loren confronts Elizabeth’s actions and talks with Yara on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Loren and Yara’s conversation

During their discussion, Loren apologized for any discomfort her actions may have caused Yara, stating,

"I'm so sorry that you felt in any way hurt. I wanted to apologize to you if I hurt you or…"

Yara reassured Loren, emphasizing that she did not hold negative feelings and wanted to offer support, explaining that she had no "negative energy" toward Loren and only wanted to hug her.

Loren​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ emphasized their friendship as the most important thing and said that she would not have gone on the trip if she did not consider Yara a friend. Yara responded by saying the same thing and wishing Loren a "safe flight."

Yara, likewise, expressing her view in a confessional, explained her position in the group. She mentioned that she felt like the "youngest" and that there was an age difference of five to seven years between her and the other members, which she thought was quite significant for understanding the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌dynamics.

She added,

"But to be honest, I appreciate Loren's accountability. I just can't be mad at her because she's opening up for me."

Loren’s discussion with Alexei

After speaking with Yara, Loren updated Alexei about the conversation, explaining that she was glad to have the opportunity to talk to her and that the interaction had gone well. She emphasized that she truly "loves" Yara and valued the connection they had established. Alexei observed that it appeared Loren had formed a new friendship, noting that she now had someone new to talk to. Loren confirmed this, stating that she intended to "latch on" to the developing bond, highlighting the importance of maintaining this new connection moving forward.

The discussion also covered Loren’s perspective on her past conflicts and intentions moving forward. In the couple's confession, she explained,

"I want to have all of this behind me. It's not who we are. We don't fill ourselves with toxic people.

She added that this was the "final straw," emphasizing that there is no longer a friendship between her and Elizabeth, and that she needs to fully move on from the situation to focus on her life. Alexei affirmed the openness to new social connections, saying,

"We're open to new friends."

Loren asked Alexei about the qualities and "requirements" they would consider for new friends. Alexei inquired if potential friends enjoy skiing, while Loren asked about the number of children they have. Alexei also questioned whether they engage in talking "behind their back," and Loren asked if they read their spouses’ "text messages." Alexei concluded by noting that they are open to new friendships, stating they definitely accept applications.

Stay tuned for more updates.