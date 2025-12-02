On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Loren Brovarnik hints at the truth behind her strained relationship with her mom

Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik (Image via Getty)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returned with Part 4 of the Tell-All on November 30, 2025, bringing attention to Loren Brovarnik and her relationship with her mother, Marlene.

Viewers have watched their tension build over several seasons, but the Tell-All made the distance between them clearer.

During the segment, host Shaun Robinson asked Loren, “You and your mom had a falling out. Tell me how things are today?” Loren did not give a direct answer, which created more questions about what may have happened off-camera.

She only said that she was “working on repairing it,” and added that the situation made her look inward.

The moment stood out because Loren had usually spoken openly about her family in past seasons and on her spinoff with her husband, Alexei.

The silence led fans to revisit past disagreements shown on the show, including arguments about the couple’s possible move to Israel and discussions surrounding Loren’s “mommy makeover.”

While viewers do not know the exact cause of the break in communication, the Tell-All made it clear that Loren and Marlene are still trying to fix their relationship. The episode did not give further updates, and fans now wait for the couple to share news about where things stand.

Loren addresses her silence on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All 4 part 4

During Part 4 of the Tell-All, Loren kept her response brief when asked about her mother. When Shaun Robinson pushed for details, Loren repeated that she and Marlene were “working on repairing” their connection.

She said the situation made her “open [her] eyes” and do “some soul searching,” but she did not add any further explanation. Her choice not to share more led Shaun and the rest of the cast to notice the shift in her usual tone.

Earlier clips shown during the special reminded viewers of past moments between Loren and Marlene. In one scene, Marlene reacted strongly when Loren and Alexei talked about moving to Israel.

In another argument, Marlene told Loren,

“If I didn’t have a room full of people, I’d probably slap you in the face because you’re disrespectful to your mother.”

The Tell-All replayed these moments to highlight how long the tension has been present.

Loren also acknowledged that the break with her mother had occurred before filming, but did not specify how recent it was. She explained that some topics were not easy to discuss publicly, saying, “It had to take that for me to look inward.” Beyond these lines, she chose not to offer more details.

Family history and past conflicts

Loren’s mother, Marlene Blitzer Goldstone, has lived in southeast Florida for more than 20 years and works as a real estate associate in Coral Springs. She is married to Loren’s father, Bryan Goldstone, and they share two daughters, Loren and Rebecca.

Over several seasons, viewers have seen how these family ties have been affected by disagreements.

One of the most recurring points of conflict arose when Loren and Alexei discussed living in Israel, where Alexei had grown up. Marlene and Bryan expressed concern about the move, which led to multiple arguments on and off camera.

Another dispute involved Loren’s decision to undergo a “mommy makeover,” which Marlene did not support. These moments were revisited at the Tell-All to provide context for their current distance.

Fans online have discussed these past scenes as possible reasons for the strain, but neither Loren nor Marlene has confirmed any specific cause.

Loren kept the focus on the idea that she and her mother needed time apart, explaining that the separation helped her understand some things about herself.

She noted, “We’re working on repairing it,” but did not give a timeline. As of now, neither has shared a post-Tell-All update, and viewers continue to wait for more information.

