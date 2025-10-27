"She’s found her faith" – Sister Wives' Robyn reflects on Aurora’s decision to follow her own beliefs

Sister Wives season 20 (Image via Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

Aurora, daughter of Kody and Robyn Brown, recently shared updates on her personal life in Sister Wives season 20, episode 5, which aired October 26, 2025.

During a family conversation, Aurora revealed that she had been asked to be in a relationship with her boyfriend, Brody, and she accepted. Discussing her choices, Robyn stated,

"She's found her Christian faith and she's very happy in it."

Robyn acknowledged Aurora’s decision to pursue her own beliefs independently, even as her family remains part of her life. Both parents were present during the discussion and expressed support for her decisions.

Robyn Reflects on Aurora’s Faith and Dating Journey on Sister Wives

Aurora’s relationship announcement

Aurora​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ told her parents about her connection with Brody, saying that he had asked her to be his "girlfriend," and she agreed. Robyn reacted by confirming that she understood it as a sort of official request.

Aurora and her parents then went over to talk about the commitment level in the relationship. Aurora remembered a time at one of their first dates when Brody was "staring" at her so much that she thought he was going to ask her to marry ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him. She added,

" And I was like, what is happening right now? And he was just giving me that look of adoration. So I was like, holy crap, this is fast. And it was just."

Both parents acknowledged the importance of their daughter taking time to know her partner. Robyn advised that Aurora should take "enough time to really, truly get to know each other," highlighting the family's approach to her dating life.

Aurora also shared that she and Brody were discussing the spiritual aspects of their relationship, including "praying" about whether their relationship aligns with what God wants for them.

Family perspectives on dating

Kody and Robyn were part of the conversation and offered feedback on Aurora’s partner. Kody asked whether Brody treats Aurora well, and Aurora confirmed that he does.

Robyn also sought clarification on how Brody views Aurora, asking if he looks at her with the same kind of "adoration" she has seen between Robyn and Kody. Aurora nodded while smiling, indicating that she noticed a similar expression of attention.

Robyn explained that their family has specific cultural practices around dating. In their church and "culture," a guy would traditionally ask a father for permission to date his daughter. Brody, however, is not familiar with this practice, and Robyn noted that it is not something he would be tracking. She emphasized that while this tradition is part of their family’s approach, Aurora and Brody are navigating their relationship based on their own understanding and choices.

She clarified that Aurora’s decision did not involve plural marriage, stating,

"Aurora has told me that she's not interested in plural marriage. And that's okay. That's all right."

Parental guidance and support

Both Robyn and Kody emphasized their roles in protecting Aurora during dating situations. Kody explained that

Aurora specifically asked him to "protect" her, meaning he should be involved in monitoring her relationship, assessing her boyfriend’s intentions, and ensuring that she is safe and supported as she navigates the early stages of dating.

Kody also shared his perspective based on their past experiences, noting,

"Robyn's gone through a divorce and I've gone through three divorces. we're probably going to be pretty discriminating because I know what can happen if it goes wrong."

Stay tuned for more updates.