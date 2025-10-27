Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 27, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode comes with another trivia on October 27, 2025. It's more than four decades of success for Jeopardy!. It is one of America's most famous game shows. The show combines knowledge, strategy, and quick thinking to keep the worldwide audiences interested.

Shaan Mishra, a management consultant from Carmel, Indiana, faces Morgan Walker, a marketing director from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Aaron Levine, a sports anchor from Seattle, Washington.

Martha's Vineyard is a famous Massachusetts island. Tourists flock to this Southeastern New England American Viticultural Area locale. Several regions in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island regions are included. The Jeopardy! clue today features Martha's Vineyard town Chilmark. Tonight's Jeopardy! Final Answer is a “On The Map” question. Correct answer: “What is Martha’s Vineyard?”



Glimpses from Jeopardy! Episode on October 27, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The very first round today kicks off with a variety of categories, following a mix of questions across history, geography, and current events. For early board control, contestants must be fast and accurate. Always fast-paced, players use their knowledge to score big early on.

Double Jeopardy Round

This round doubles the stakes, adding more pressure on the contestants as they race against the clock. Contestants must wager wisely and choose their categories to stay ahead as the stakes rise. Jeopardy! is fast-paced, so every decision counts.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category for tonight is “On The Map.”

The clue was:

An American Viticultural Area spanning multiple states includes this eastern island where you’ll find the town of Chilmark.

The correct response is “What is Martha’s Vineyard?”

The Southeastern New England AVA includes this island and parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts. Martha's Vineyard is a popular tourist destination and a major wine producer. Because it's an AVA, people know where its wines come from. This Jeopardy! clue is difficult because it involves the island town of Chilmark.

Tonight's Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Aaron Levine

Seattle sports anchor Aaron Levine brings live broadcasting and sports trivia to Jeopardy! Aaron's quick wit and sharp mind made the show fun. As he strategically moved in both rounds, his trivia knowledge set him apart. Aaron may have had an advantage in general trivia knowledge, but his strong presence made him a fan favorite throughout the episode.

Shaan Mishra

Defending champion Shaan Mishra is a Carmel, Indiana, management consultant. The last win netted him $15,600. Though calm and focused, Mishra is a formidable opponent. He controlled the board with strategic betting and his many skills. Due to his calmness under pressure, Shaan is a strong competitor.

Morgan Walker

Marketing director Morgan Walker from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, brings a unique perspective to the game. Despite being new to Jeopardy!, she quickly adjusted to its fast pace. Walker showed diverse topic knowledge throughout the episode. Answering questions and managing her bets with calculated precision proved her worth. Morgan was a tough opponent tonight due to her competitiveness.

Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.