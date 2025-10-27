Love Is Blind season 9 reunion trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The Love Is Blind season 9 reunion trailer reveals the key events of the upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, on Netflix.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will reunite the cast to address unresolved issues and provide updates on relationships following the finale.

The trailer highlights three major themes that will be addressed during the reunion: interactions between former couples, public responses to cast members’ actions, and personal updates since filming ended.

The episode will bring the Denver-based pod squad together for the first time since their wedding days, offering a final look at how relationships have evolved and what unresolved matters remain.

Love Is Blind season 9 reunion trailer: Key details and takeaways

Interactions between former couples

The reunion trailer shows cast members engaging in direct conversations about their past relationships. Patrick and Kacie appear to discuss their breakup, while Jordan Keltner and Megan Walerius are shown addressing the end of their relationship.

Vanessa Lachey asks Keltner why Megan ended their relationship, and Keltner suggests asking Megan directly. Megan responds that she has a “little bit of a surprise,” which prompts reactions from other cast members.

The trailer also hints at additional face-to-face conversations that address unresolved issues and clarify dynamics between couples following the finale.

These interactions provide cast members the opportunity to respond to events depicted during the season and offer updates on their personal connections.

Public responses to cast members’ actions

The trailer and pre-reunion materials highlight cast members responding to public attention and criticism. Edmond L. Harvey addresses fan backlash in a podcast published on October 25, 2025, stating,

“I definitely notice it and um, then I just like let it make you grow in a whole different way.”

He also notes that he has been “embracing it” and that he chooses love and care over reacting with anger. Edmond and Kalybriah (KB) Haskin are set to meet during the reunion to discuss their unresolved issues and address reactions from fans.

The trailer also flags themes such as “manipulation” and the desire for “15 minutes of fame,” which appear to be part of conversations about public perception and cast behavior.

These segments show the cast confronting online reactions and media coverage that emerged after filming ended.

Personal updates since filming ended

The reunion trailer emphasizes updates on the cast members’ personal lives since production concluded. Megan Walerius reveals a “little bit of a surprise,” and media reports suggest she has moved on and has a child with another individual.

Other cast members tagged in pre-reunion materials include Ali Lima, Anton Yarosh, Madison Maidenberg, Joe Ferrucci, Annie, and Nick.

British folk-pop artist Myles Smith, known for the 2024 single Stargazing, will perform during the reunion. Netflix confirms that the reunion will serve as the final episode of season 9 and will address unresolved storylines, revisit key events, and provide updates on the current status of relationships from the pods.

Reunion date, time, and format

The reunion is scheduled to stream on Netflix on October 29, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will lead the discussions and on-air questions for cast members.

Trailer coverage confirms that the episode will include discussions on “manipulation,” “15 minutes of fame,” and cast members dating others from the pods after the show.

The episode will provide updates on relationships, clarify past events, and present verified personal developments since filming ended.

