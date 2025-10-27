Complete cast breakdown of Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

AMC’s Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 marks the next evolution of the network’s Immortal Universe, expanding upon Anne Rice’s world of blood, power, and secrecy. Following the success of Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, this supernatural spinoff shifts its focus to the secret organization that has long observed — and occasionally interfered with — the immortal beings that roam the Earth.

Created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and co-showrunner Mark Lafferty (Halt and Catch Fire), the series dives into the shadowy lives of the Talamasca agents who track vampires, witches, and other creatures from Rice’s gothic mythology. With Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, and William Fichtner leading a stellar cast, Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 is shaping up to be AMC’s most ambitious and chilling entry yet — a supernatural spy thriller laced with dark secrets, shifting loyalties, and a haunting moral code.

Cast details for Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 explored

The cast list for Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 includes:

Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole: Denton ( Dangerous Liaisons ) takes on the lead role as Guy Anatole, a gifted law student who discovers he’s been watched by the Talamasca since childhood. Gifted with the ability to read minds, Guy is drawn into the organization’s clandestine world — one that may hold answers to his family’s past. Denton describes Guy as a “reluctant spy” who must align with the very people who’ve manipulated his fate.

Denton ( ) takes on the lead role as Guy Anatole, a gifted law student who discovers he’s been watched by the Talamasca since childhood. Gifted with the ability to read minds, Guy is drawn into the organization’s clandestine world — one that may hold answers to his family’s past. Denton describes Guy as a “reluctant spy” who must align with the very people who’ve manipulated his fate. Elizabeth McGovern as Helen: Best known as Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey , the Oscar-nominated McGovern ( Ragtime ) plays Helen, the powerful head of the Talamasca’s New York Motherhouse. A commanding presence with possible hidden motives, Helen represents the old guard — a seasoned operative who views loyalty as both weapon and weakness. McGovern has said she relished the chance to explore “a Machiavellian kind of ulterior motive.”

Best known as Cora Crawley in , the Oscar-nominated McGovern ( ) plays Helen, the powerful head of the Talamasca’s New York Motherhouse. A commanding presence with possible hidden motives, Helen represents the old guard — a seasoned operative who views loyalty as both weapon and weakness. McGovern has said she relished the chance to explore “a Machiavellian kind of ulterior motive.” William Fichtner as Jasper: Hollywood veteran William Fichtner ( Heat , The Dark Knight ) embodies Jasper, an American vampire who secretly controls the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse. With his charm and dangerous intellect, Jasper is one of the most unpredictable players in Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 . Showrunner John Lee Hancock calls him “a middle-class vampire from Texas with a chip on his shoulder.”

Hollywood veteran William Fichtner ( , ) embodies Jasper, an American vampire who secretly controls the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse. With his charm and dangerous intellect, Jasper is one of the most unpredictable players in . Showrunner John Lee Hancock calls him “a middle-class vampire from Texas with a chip on his shoulder.” Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive: The Legends of Tomorrow and The Originals alum plays Olive, an ambitious agent who serves as Guy’s handler. Skilled in espionage and deception, Olive adds a grounded spy-thriller energy to the supernatural narrative. Richardson-Sellers teased that the season “ramps up to a real crescendo,” hinting at major revelations by the finale.

The and alum plays Olive, an ambitious agent who serves as Guy’s handler. Skilled in espionage and deception, Olive adds a grounded spy-thriller energy to the supernatural narrative. Richardson-Sellers teased that the season “ramps up to a real crescendo,” hinting at major revelations by the finale. Céline Buckens as Doris: Known for War Horse and Free Rein , Buckens portrays Doris, a strong-willed witch living on a houseboat with her coven. Her character’s connection to the Talamasca remains mysterious, but her mystical insight could prove vital to Guy’s journey.

Known for and , Buckens portrays Doris, a strong-willed witch living on a houseboat with her coven. Her character’s connection to the Talamasca remains mysterious, but her mystical insight could prove vital to Guy’s journey. Jason Schwartzman as Burton: The Rushmore and Asteroid City star plays Burton, a rakish vampire living in self-imposed luxury in Manhattan. A charming recluse with a dark streak, Burton’s scenes promise a mix of humor and dread in classic Schwartzman fashion.

The and star plays Burton, a rakish vampire living in self-imposed luxury in Manhattan. A charming recluse with a dark streak, Burton’s scenes promise a mix of humor and dread in classic Schwartzman fashion. Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy: Reprising his role from Interview With the Vampire , Bogosian ( Succession , Uncut Gems ) returns as the cynical journalist-turned-vampire Daniel Molloy. Now older and more jaded, Daniel crosses paths with Guy, warning him that the Talamasca isn’t what it seems.

Reprising his role from , Bogosian ( , ) returns as the cynical journalist-turned-vampire Daniel Molloy. Now older and more jaded, Daniel crosses paths with Guy, warning him that the Talamasca isn’t what it seems. Justin Kirk as Raglan James: Kirk (Weeds, Succession) also reprises his role as Talamasca agent Raglan James — a morally ambiguous figure whose loyalties remain unclear. Fans of Anne Rice’s novels will recognize the name: in The Tale of the Body Thief, Raglan becomes a major antagonist, suggesting a darker arc ahead for this version.

With its ensemble of prestige actors and a mythology steeped in secrecy, Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 promises a stylish mix of espionage and horror — an occult answer to the classic spy thriller. Between returning characters from Interview With the Vampire and new faces inhabiting the Talamasca’s dangerous halls, the series looks poised to expand the Immortal Universe in bold, blood-soaked ways.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 will release its next episode on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on AMC, with streaming available on AMC+.