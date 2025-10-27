Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

AMC’s Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 continues to expand Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, delving deep into the shadowy organization that has long monitored vampires, witches and other supernatural beings. Created by John Lee Hancock, the horror-drama spins out of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, reimagining the Talamasca as a covert agency navigating moral gray areas and deadly secrets.

After its first two episodes, which premiered on October 26, 2025, the series Talamasca: The Secret Order is turning out to be a mix of horror and espionage thriller with a unique storyline. Now, as the plot gains momentum, fans are turning their attention to the highly anticipated Episode 3, titled The Task at Hand.

Release details for Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3 explored

The horror series Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3, titled The Task at Hand, is set to premiere on November 2, 2025 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET exclusively on AMC in the United States. The episode will also be available to stream exclusively on AMC+, continuing the network’s rollout of the six-episode first season. Episode 3 will further expose the secrets of the Talamasca’s shadow operations — and push Guy Anatole deeper into a world where supernatural power collides with human ambition.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release timing for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) November 2, 2025 6 pm United States (Mountain Time) November 2, 2025 7 pm United States (Central Time) November 2, 2025 8 pm United States (Eastern Time) November 2, 2025 9 pm United Kingdom (British Summer Time) November 3, 2025 2 am Europe (Central European Time) November 3, 2025 2 am India (Indian Standard Time) November 3, 2025 6:30 am Australia (Australian Central Standard Time) November 3, 2025 10:30 am

What to expect from Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3

The next episode is set to push the protagonist, Guy Anatole. After the cliffhanger of the two-part premiere, Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 3, titled The Task at Hand, will emphasize Guy’s realization that the people he is working for are not what they are calling themselves to be. His suspicion is making him question the true motives of the organization, Talamasca and the people who are controlling it.

The upcoming episode will shed light on Guy’s mysterious family history and also delve into his connection to the supernatural world, which seems to be linked to his mother. Guy is shown to be haunted by his past and amidst all this, he gets assigned to his field mission. As he continues to learn about his own past and the secrets of Talamasca, Guy will have to face more threats from within the organization, as well as the supernatural.

The episode will also showcase more of Helen (Elizabeth McGovern), the enigmatic leader of the New York Motherhouse, whose relationship with Guy has been described by co-creator John Lee Hancock as “maternal but morally complex.” Her loyalty to the Talamasca might be tested as Guy begins to challenge the order’s motives. Meanwhile, Burton (Jason Schwartzman) — the “rakish vampire” introduced earlier — may play a larger role in shaping Guy’s understanding of the organization. His warnings about the Talamasca’s hidden agenda continue to echo throughout the story, hinting that his connection to Guy’s past is far from over.

Episode 3 is written by Donald Joh and Vinnie Wilhelm, and according to AMC’s early episode description, it will feature “a turning point in Guy’s mission” that changes how he sees the Talamasca — and himself. Fans should expect suspense, emotional depth and a few well-timed supernatural twists as the series approaches its midseason point.

The world of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe continues to expand and with Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1, it’s clear the secrets of the shadows have only just begun to surface. Viewers can catch the episode live on AMC or stream it on AMC+ and DIRECTV Stream.