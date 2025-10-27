The Inheritance fame Elizabeth Hurley reveals she is "very happy" in her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus

The Inheritance fame Elizabeth Hurley (Image via Getty)

Elizabeth Hurley gave an interview with The Sunday Times, opening up about her romance and relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, published on October 25, 2025.

The 60-year-old Bedazzled actor spent the summer at her home in Herefordshire, England, with Billy, as she said that,

Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy

She further told the outlet about their summer spent in England:

He loves it. Obviously, he loves England. The weather is nicer here in the summer than it is in Tennessee.

Elizabeth Hurley then revealed one thing that's particularly annoying about him when they go for grocery shopping, as she says, laughing,

He stays in the car … Because he would be annoying.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals in the interview that she and Billy's children have also met each other

Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the Achy Breaky Heart singer lives 40 minutes outside of Nashville, adding

It’s so beautiful. Funnily enough, it actually looks a lot like England. Probably the equivalent of Surrey.

Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, is the father of popular singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, while Elizabeth Hurley is the mother of 23-year-old son Damien.

The Austin Powers actor revealed that their children, Miley and Damien, have met each other, adding that Billy's kids are great, saying,

Billy has spent a lot of time with Damian. Everyone loves everyone — it’s lovely.

As the Tennessee singer has long, fuzzy hair, as Elizabeth describes it, the couple bonded over it, as Elizabeth Hurley reveals:

I cut his hair the other day. We do have a lot of hair between us. We’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs. He has got very fuzzy hair. Before his is done it’s out here.

She added that they have contrasting hair, which they aim to make look the same in the end. Elizabeth earlier told Hello! in an exclusive interview that Billy is teaching her guitar during the summers in England, noting:

I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling, but I'm hoping to improve!

The couple met each other during the filming of the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022. They lost touch afterward for nearly two years and then reconnected later, starting a romantic relationship.

They confirmed their relationship to the public through a joint Instagram post on Sunday, April 20, 2025, which showed Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus kissing each other. They captioned the post, writing Happy Easter.

Elizabeth Hurley gave this interview to mark 30 years as a global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, started in 1992 by the late Evelyn H. Lauder, who passed away from breast cancer in 2011.

On May 13, 2025, Elizabeth attended the foundation's hot pink party, where she told Page Six about a lot of common things she has with Billy:

I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising. It’s not surprising to me because we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well We both like to laugh a lot, and we both love the country. And we both love country music, both love movies. We’ve got a lot in common — and cowboy boots, definitely. It’s been wonderful.

