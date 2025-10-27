90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 17 recap: Darcey confides in Stacey about her marriage as Gino’s lawyer warns he may owe child support

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva pose backstage at the Stylist's Choice Runway Show during New York Fashion Week (Image via Getty)

In episode 17 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, which aired on October 26, 2025, Darcey Silva opens up to her twin sister Stacey Silva about her strained marriage with Georgi Rusev, while Gino Palazzolo seeks legal advice concerning his ongoing divorce from Jasmine Pineda.

The episode focuses on Darcey’s emotional conversation with her sister following Georgie’s sudden disappearance and Gino’s discovery that Michigan law may hold him financially responsible for Jasmine’s child despite his claim that the baby is not his.

Episode 17 highlights of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9

Darcey opens up to Stacey about Georgie

The scene begins with Darcey and Stacey talking about the previous night after Georgie left the hotel room.

She explains that Georgie stormed out and did not return, adding that he never came back to the room and did not send any texts or make any calls.

Darcey​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ told Stacey that Georgie made her feel like she was "to blame for everything." She said that he was very dismissive and that he only mentioned that during his time in Bulgaria, he had been able to think a lot.

When Stacey inquires about the meaning, Darcey informs her that Georgie was probably contemplating his future without her, not with her.

She adds that Georgie’s tone was not kind and that it felt as though he did not want to "waste his time" on her because he missed his family and believed she had not been like a family to him. Stacey responds,

“We’ve all been there for him. We’ve all given him the benefit of the doubt and showed him love and cared about him.”

Darcey reads Georgie’s text aloud, explaining that he questioned whether she genuinely cared or was only pretending, accusing her of not caring “at all.”

Stacey responds that Georgie is referring to himself, and Darcey agrees, saying he is "projecting" his feelings onto her. In her confessional, Darcey says,

“I don’t know what else to do to help fix this marriage and our relationship. Because it’s broken. You can only patch up the cracks so many times.”

She adds that she no longer wants to be manipulated, angry or feel like she is “not worth it.” Stacey comforts her sister and tells her to do what is best for herself.

Gino’s lawyer explains Michigan’s child support law

Later in the episode, Gino meets with his lawyer, Robert, to discuss the legal implications of his split from Jasmine.

Robert explains that under Michigan law, a baby born during a marriage is "presumed to be the father’s", which could make Gino responsible for child support amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gino reacts by questioning the presumption, stating that the child is not his. Robert replies,

“Under Michigan law, that’s how the law sees it. That is a basic presumption.”

The lawyer explains that there are legal options to challenge paternity, such as a DNA test or an affidavit from the actual father, but adds that this must be done within “three years of birth.”

Gino reacts in his confessional, saying,

" When I heard that Jasmine was pregnant, I thought that that actually would help my case in the divorce because it proves adultery. But I had no freaking clue that I am technically the father of this child. Are you freaking kidding me? That's really f*cked up."

Robert further outlines the divorce process, noting that if a minor child is involved, the "statutory waiting period" extends to 180 days or six months.

Gino expresses hesitation to file immediately, citing financial considerations and Jasmine’s pending green card process.

He says he does not want to make it easier for her to secure permanent residency after what he describes as her “betrayal.”

Robert cautions him about delaying, explaining that Jasmine could file for divorce in Florida, which would determine where the case is handled.

He warns that Gino would be “taking a chance” the longer he waits.

Stay tuned for more updates.