What role did Peter Greene play in Pulp Fiction? Details explored as the star passes away at 60

Peter Greene, Pulp Fiction actor, dies at 60. Peter Greene, the actor who is most widely recognized for his eerie performance in Pulp Fiction, has passed away at the age of 60.

On December 12, 2025, he was discovered deceased in his Manhattan residence by the police during a wellness check.

Gregg Edwards, his manager, subsequently authenticated the report.

As for the cause of death, no official information has been revealed yet, but the police have assured that there are no indications of murder.

Greene was a well-known actor in the 1990s Hollywood and was mainly known for dark and intense characters.

He participated in numerous movies and TV series but his role as Zed in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction remained the one that most people would associate him with.

Although the role was minor, it made a significant impression.

Zed's segments are some of the most grotesque in the movie and even now they provoke discussions.

Greene won the audience with his performance as the main evildoer in The Mask, which was Jim Carrey's co-starring project, thus solidifying even more his reputation as a mighty antagonist on the screen.

In a statement shared with the New York Post, Gregg Edwards described Greene as a kind and gentle person away from the camera.

“Truly one of the great actors of our generation,” Edwards said. “His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

Peter Greene, a Montclair, New Jersey-born actor, with over 90 credits, has had a very long and successful acting career.

It was announced that he would soon start filming an independent thriller called Mascots, with Mickey Rourke, and that work would begin in January.

He was married for a short time in the 1990s, got divorced afterwards, and was childless.

With his death came tributes from admirers of his unrefined screen aura and courageous roles who expressed their respect.

What role did Peter Greene play in Pulp Fiction? Role details explained

In Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994), the role of Zed, a sadistic security guard, was portrayed by Peter Greene.

Zed makes his first appearance in the violent arc connecting Marsellus Wallace, Ving Rhames’ character, and Bruce Willis’ character Butch Coolidge, the boxer.

Zed and his partner Maynard, who is identified as a pawn shop owner, capture Marsellus and Butch after street fight.

Zed’s part brings up the infamous basement scene, in which Marsellus is tortured.

This sequence is considered to be one of the most horrifying in the film and was inspired by the movie Deliverance of 1972.

Greene's tranquil performance, vacuous glare, and disciplined gestures made the character extremely creepy, even though he had very few words to say.

As per the previous interviews and articles, Greene had some reservations about the scene while reading the script.

However, once filming began, he committed fully to the role.

Much of Zed’s behavior and presence were improvised by Greene, which added to the realism and fear factor.

That creative choice helped turn a small role into an unforgettable one.

Greene demonstrated his power without overexertion.

He did not shout or act excessively to create fear.

This role came shortly after his praised performance in Clean, Shaven (1993), where he played a man struggling with mental illness.

Although Zed appears only briefly in Pulp Fiction, the role became one of Greene’s most iconic performances.

It is often cited when fans discuss the film’s most shocking scenes.

Decades later, Zed remains a key reason Peter Greene is remembered as one of the most intense character actors of his time.

