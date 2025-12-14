Stumble season 1 cast: Every character featured in the series and the actors behind them

Image: NBC

Created by Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, this NBC mockumentary sitcom is set in the very competitive world of cheerleading. Stumble season 1 stars Jenn Lyon (Courteney Potter) as a head coach, and her life starts to fall apart when a video of her drinking is recorded and made public. She loses her job, which could have been the breakthrough of her career.

After that, she is forced to start over by reluctantly accepting a new job coaching the cheerleading team at a small, ignored junior college, Headltston State Junior College.

As her professional reputation shambles, she tries to overcome the public scandal, and soon after, she has to deal with a chaotic group of misfits at her new job. Courteney is used to perfection and winning.

At the beginning, she cannot stand her new cheer team, but over time, she learns to become a mentor to people she has never worked with before.

Meet the cast of Stumble season 1: Every character featured in the NBC mockumentary sitcom

Jenn Lyon plays Courteney Potter: A new adventure begins for the senior cheer coach at her new job, with a hope of “breaking a record for the winningest cheer champion coach.” Saint Jobs, Claws, and Dead Boy Detectives are some of her previous works.

Taran Killam as Boon E. Potter: Boon is played by Taran Killam, who is Courtney’s “high-school romance,” and now her husband. With that, he was also her former co-worker, as he is a coach for the football team at her previous workplace, from where she was fired.

He was a former cast member of SNL and was recently seen in ABC’s High Potential alongside Kaitlin Olson. Other works in which he features are Single Parents, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventure (voice actor), How I Met Your Mother, and more.

Anissa Borrego as Krystal: As Courtney leaves her old job at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, Krystal takes no time in following her at her new college and takes on the role as a new flyer at Headltston.

A tragic accident couldn’t stop her from participating, and she performs exceptionally in her wheelchair. This Is Us, Situation 19, and Elio are the shows in which she previously starred.

Jarrett Austin Brown as Dimarcus: A former football player with showy athleticism who becomes a cheerleader on the new squad at Headltson. Other projects he worked on are Euphoria, Smile 2, and Buick.

Arianna Davis as Madonna: A funny character added to the series. She is an enthusiastic cheerleader on the Headltson cheerleading squad, whose narcolepsy adds comedic unpredictability to their routines.

Taylor Dunbar as Peaches: A brilliant but quirky squad member known for her kleptomaniac tendencies and athletic gifts.

Her nickname is Peaches, and there is a backstory behind it. She got this name after she threw up a girl into a can of peaches because of her kleptomaniac behavior.

Georgie Murphy as Sally: Another member of the squad, part of the ragtag group that Courteney tries to mold into champions.

Ryan Pinkston as Steven: A former star athlete who returns to college to relive his glory days and joins Courteney’s cheer squad.

Kristin Chenoweth as Tammy Istiny: Courteney’s former longtime assistant coach, who takes over after Courteney is fired and becomes something of a rival.

New episodes of Stumble season 1 air Fridays at 8:30/7:30c and are available to stream the following day on Peacock.