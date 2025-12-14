Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Jessica White mourns the loss of her child

Jessica White (Image via Instagram/@iamjypsywhite)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Jessica White recently took to social media to express her grief over losing her baby boy. As the television personality went through a miscarriage, she wrote an emotional note of goodbye.

She also thanked her husband Nathan Wong for standing with her as they navigate this difficult time. Fans and followers have taken to the comment section to show their unwavering love and support for the model.

While calling her son, their, “peaceful warrior”, Jessica White wrote,

“I fought relentlessly to keep you safe, but my womb couldn't hold you.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Jessica White pens down a note of grievance

As the television star says a heartbreaking goodbye to her child, she pens down a note as she calls her baby boy her greatest teacher and how he visits her in her dream while he will forever be resting eternally in her heart as her firstborn.

The model had earlier opened up about the struggles of going through the procedure of IVF, as she also revealed her miscarriage with former partner, Nick Cannon. Jessica White said,

“The hormones are running rampant. I’m having hot flashes, and I’m crying all the time. I’m mad about the wind blowing. It’s working!” White says of her experience, describing herself as a real-life “pin cushion” amid the succession of shots that accompany treatment.”

While calling it a lonely and isolating place, Jessica revealed that she has discovered having a “sizable uterine fibroid and 10-centimetre cyst” that has been preventing her from successfully carrying a fetus to term.

She also opened up about her tumultuous relationship with ex-partner, Nick Cannon, saying

“I was going through my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro," she revealed. "So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn't break up right away, we tried to work things out."

Jessica White opens up about her fertility struggles

The television star had earlier explained that her fertility concerns go beyond her miscarriage with Cannon which she spoke about publicly in 2021.

“I had six miscarriages. No baby could actually survive in my womb in the first place. It is a very lonely and isolating experience. I keep thinking about those sweet two babies that I’ll be implanting in my womb in the next couple of months,” says the beauty, who has already found her sperm donor. “I have my baby’s daddy … and I’m stuck on that being the one.”

While talking about her journey of motherhood, Jessica White said,

“I've been praying about these babies since I was 21 and I've been dreaming about them. I've seen my children multiple times. So I pray for their destiny, the destiny that they're going to choose," she said. "I could totally see myself making sure that my children grow up in a very safe space and ... there will be nothing that comes before my children's mental and emotional health."

