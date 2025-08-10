Who was T-Hood? Real name and all we know about slain Georgia rapper as girlfriend Kelsie Frost denies family’s accusations

T-Hood, aka Tevin Hood, was fatally shot at his Georgia residence on Saturday (Image via Instagram/hatershatethood2)

Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Snellville residence that escalated into a deadly shooting on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The police department confirmed in a statement that the incident happened in the 3900 block of Lee Road. The GCPD added:



“When officers arrived at the incident location, they located the man who was shot and rendered aid. Gwinnett County Fire Rescue transported the man to a local area hospital where he ultimately passed away from the injuries sustained.”



WSB-TV reported that the victim was a rapper named T-Hood (born Tevin Hood), who was shot at his Gwinnett County, Georgia, home. Yulanda, the deceased 33-year-old music artist’s mother, also confirmed to TMZ that the person fatally shot on Friday was her son. However, she denied that a party was taking place at T-Hood’s residence at the time of the dispute.

Music producer Deedotwill also confirmed the news on Instagram while paying tribute to the rapper in an Instagram post. He captioned:



“We was just on the phone all day i cant believe you are gone 😭😭😭😭 REST IN PEACE T-HOOD I LOVE YOU BROTHER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”



According to Spotify, Read 2 Go, Percolator, and Big Booty (feat. B.o.B) were among T-Hood’s most popular singles. Per Apple Music, Tevin dropped a track titled Girls in the Party in May. Additionally, albums like Grave Diggerz, TrecheZ, I Love You Z, Sinister, and many more have been credited to the Atlanta rapper.

T-Hood’s girlfriend, Kelsie “Kae” Frost, denies involvement in his fatal shooting after facing accusations from his family



Multiple people have accused frosted kae on instagram and according to her gram “she doesn’t wanna be on earth anymore” pic.twitter.com/pVoYNCLdNd

— STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) August 9, 2025

According to Streetwork85NAWF (@Streetwork85N on X), one of Tevin Hood’s family members accused his girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, of being responsible for his death. Instagram user @jaydaalanae, who claims to be T-Hood’s sister, alleged that Kelsie, Kirk Frost’s daughter, had Kelsie’s brother shoot him.

Kirk is well known for being a Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star, along with his wife, RaSheeda, a rapper and Kelsie’s stepmother. T-Hood’s girlfriend denied the accusations via Instagram Stories, as she issued a statement. Kelsie Frost wrote (via The Neighborhood Talk):



“I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. the man I lay with and cuddle every single night…is no longer here. So as I want to ask for respect and privacy I won’t because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this s*** in anyway shape form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on any one.”



She described the incident as a “total nightmare” and continued defending herself. Kelsie branded the accusations as “weird and sick rumors.” Frost asked readers to avoid listening to the rumors, conspiracy theories, and statements from people who weren’t present at T-Hood’s residence when the incident happened. She added:



“I hate I have to even post this but I wont let yall bully me and put the blame on me, making it seem like we weren’t one! I ain’t ever fathomed no sht like this. I love my man with my ENTIRE HEART! sending me threats, I am grieving too! I am hurting too! I didn’t harm anyone or ask anyone to harm him!!!”



Kelsie Frost asserted that she did not call anyone, including her family, while T-Hood was still healing after being shot three times. She claimed that they handled their business in private. Frost continued:



“For one (I’m the only girl) and I know we would be right back together that same night, (if anything) I don’t involve my folks in our business. I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but HIS mother. THATS MY BABY!!!!!!! I don’t care who’s involved I DON’T CONDONE THIS!!! I am not okay!”



She chastised certain social media users for creating “some sick narrative.” Kelsie maintained that she would have never wanted T-Hood to get hurt or called anyone to cause him harm. She wrote:



“We always got thru anything together. and now I am alone in this. I will keep speaking my truth for my baby. He was leaving & he should still be here!!! I love you baby, please come visit me and take me with you.”



She again warned internet users to stop spreading the narrative while accusing her. She also posted an image carousel on Instagram dedicated to T-Hood and wrote:



“Just come get me baby please…..🙏 I can’t even type this. I love you papa. I can’t wait to hold you again.”



The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide while confirming that a person was detained after the fatal shooting at T-Hood’s residence.