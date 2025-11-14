Michael Duarte’s wife Jessica fires back on “false narratives” online after food influencer husband fatally shot by police

Michael Duarte and his wife (Image via Instagram/@foodwithbearhands)

Michael Duarte’s wife, a well-known food influencer, has publicly voiced for the first time since his shooting death, calling out false narratives about what happened.

Duarte, who went by FoodWithBearHands online, was shot and killed by police in Castroville, Texas, on November 8, 2025, after police responded to the scene regarding a man with a knife acting strangely.

In the days after the shooting, Duarte’s family and online fans were reeling from the sudden loss of the 36 year old creator, known for amassing an audience of more than two million across social platforms with his creative take on barbecue and comedic approach to cooking.

His wife Jessica Duarte shared a poignant statement with the public on Instagram in which she voiced both grief and frustration over people’s speculation about her husband’s final moments.

"As for the media coverage surrounding his death, the false narratives are disheartening and disrespectful to the legacy of a wonderful man. This is an active investigation and I ask that all media and the public refrain from sharing unverified information," she wrote on Instagram.

She said she had been overwhelmed by support from fans and the BBQ community, and stated that their “outpouring love” had also helped her keep things in perspective as she journeyed through the first stages of grief.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. The outpouring love has really given me strength. I can feel him moving mountains a big thank you to my tribe & Mike’s BBQ community for making me feel like I have an army behind me," she added.

More about the actual incident which took Michael Duarte’s life and his past struggles with mental health

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call about a “male subject with a knife acting erratic.”

Officials said that Mr. Duarte threatened first responders, assaulted fire and EMS personnel, and failed to comply with several orders to drop the weapon. Furthermore, police characterized Mr. Duarte as charging a deputy while yelling, “I’m going to kill you,” which led to the deputy firing two rounds.

Michael Duarte was later taken to the hospital in San Antonio, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s really tragic after watching the accident. Michael Duarte brought people together with food and kindness. May his soul rest in paradise 🕊️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xb9kVCNYGC — Mok (@MokCrypto01) November 12, 2025

Duarte had previously been open about his mental health struggles, telling followers that he had a breakdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and sought help from a psychiatrist. His transparency struck a chord with fans, and Whaanga frequently emphasised how content creation helped him rebuild self-esteem and motivation.

The California-based creator was visiting Texas with his wife and their daughter, Oakley in the wake of celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary just days before. His death has drawn tributes from his family, friends and colleagues who remembered him as kind, generous and someone who was fiercely committed to his family.