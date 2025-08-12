Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates clarifies cheating claims about Mendeecees Harris after viral video

Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead (Image via Getty)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates addressed the cheating controversy involving Mendeecees Harris in a video posted in August 2025.

The beauty entrepreneur said she had seen Mendeecees with a married woman named Angie and claimed she had proof.

In the video, Gates alleged they had been spotted together “in a few other places” and added, “I have pictures too.”

She also spoke about a tense incident linked to the situation, saying it created “so much commotion” and could have led to serious consequences.

After the video went viral, Gates released a four-paragraph statement explaining her comments.

She said she had spoken directly with Yandy Smith and shared what she knew, but did not reveal Yandy’s reaction.

The controversy comes amid ongoing public interest in Yandy and Mendeecees’ relationship, with past episodes of the show featuring similar allegations and discussions about their marriage status.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Sierra Gates details private conversation with Yandy Smith and reflects on public reaction

After the August 2025 video gained widespread attention, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates followed up with a written statement to address the response it generated.

She explained that once the footage began circulating, she contacted Yandy Smith directly.

In that conversation, Gates said she shared what she knew about Angie and her interactions with Mendeecees Harris. She chose not to reveal Yandy’s reaction, stating that the discussion was private.

Gates described the original video as the result of an emotionally charged moment. She acknowledged that she was “triggered” and that her comments were not typical of how she prefers to handle situations.

According to her, the experience reinforced the importance of keeping her focus on personal and family matters rather than getting drawn into public disputes.

She also wrote that she values time spent “with family, husband, and solo” over being present at social events where tensions can escalate.

Gates noted that public opinion can shift quickly and that she would rather channel her energy into “my purpose, my family, and the incredible things we’re building.”

Her remarks instead centered on clarifying her own role in the situation and explaining why she spoke out in the first place. While the incident sparked renewed attention toward Yandy and Mendeecees’ relationship, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates further added that her focus was on her work moving forward.

Allegations follow previous on-screen relationship drama for Yandy and Mendeecees on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The cheating claims surfaced while Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris’ relationship continues to face public scrutiny on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

According to The Jasmine Brand, a therapy session aired in August 2024 in which Mendeecees confirmed he does not wear a wedding ring.

Later that year, castmate Jasmine Bleu accused him on camera of visiting her strip club with another woman, which he denied.

In the days after that episode aired, Mendeecees posted a woman’s fitness video on Snapchat.

Yandy clarified it was sponsored content, writing,

“Cuz that’s how we pay our mortgage and car notes. Snap pays well. Please go look at his snap 32 more times. Lol ain’t that right.”

Questions arose again in March when speculation emerged about a direct message from Mendeecees’ account to another woman.

Yandy responded that she sent the message herself, and their son later joked that he had done it.

Separately, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost suggested this spring that the couple might not be legally married. Kirk remarked,

“If y’all got an open relationship, just say it.”

As of now, neither Yandy nor Mendeecees has publicly responded to Gates’ August 2025 video or her statement.

Stay tuned for more updates.