Astronomers discover the largest-ever spinning cosmic filament stretching 50 million light-years

Astronomers have recently discovered the largest-known rotating cosmic filament, made up of hundreds of galaxies and connected with dark matter and gas, which stretches up to 50 million light-years.

Their observations were published on December 4, 2025, in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal.

Rotating filaments of galaxies are not uncommon to astronomers, having been observed previously, providing another layer of data in the exploration of star and galaxy formation.

However, the one recently observed differed in size from those seen before. While the previous ones stretched across tens of millions of light-years, the one researchers saw recently was the largest-ever galactic formation, spanning 50 million light-years.

The research was conducted by an international team of scientists and led by the University of Oxford. The team of experts obtained the data on the rotating structure through the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, which comprises 64 linked satellite dishes.

The research team examined 14 galaxies arranged in a narrow line, measuring approximately 5.5 million light-years long and 117,000 light-years wide.

This entire collection of galaxies was spotted nestled inside a much larger galactic filament that was also home to another 280 other galaxies.

It was this stretch that contained hundreds of galaxies, which researchers found was rotating and measured up to 50 million light-years.

In a statement to Reuters on December 8, 2025, author and University of Oxford researcher working on the project, Lyla Jung, said:



“This is the largest individual spinning structure so far detected. Statistically, we believe there are other spinning structures, some of which could be larger. However, we have not been able to detect them directly with our current data and telescopes.”



Scientists discovered that the structure is spinning relative to the surrounding galaxies, moving in the opposite direction.

They concluded that the spinning structure is moving at an estimated speed of 246,000 miles per hour, or 396,000 kilometers per hour.

They also stated that the structure’s spinning movement resembled that of a teacup ride at an amusement park.



“What makes this structure exceptional is not just its size, but the combination of spin alignment and rotational motion. You can liken it to the teacups ride at a theme park,” Jung added.



She further explained that while every galaxy in the filament is spinning, the whole structure “is rotating too.”

The “dual motion” allowed scientists to understand how larger structures influenced the speed of the galaxies located within them.

The scientists working on the project also noted that, despite its size, the filament was not very old, as they discovered it in a “dynamically cold” state. What also intrigued them was the possibility that the galaxies present inside the filament may still be producing stars, providing the researchers with an interesting take on how galaxies develop.



“The filament is a fossil record of cosmic flows,” co-author and University of Cambridge researcher Madalina Tudorache said about the observation.



Tudorache added that it was an “exciting time” for research with scientific advancement, technological improvement, and the “advent of better radio and optical surveys,” as it allowed them to expand their “understanding of the universe.”

As for the gigantic filament, it also gave the scientists a glimpse into how gas moved within the filament.

They believe it can help them understand what to look for when they study it in the future, using the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile.

