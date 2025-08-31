"The best decision" – 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik reveals why she chose a tummy tuck after three kids

Alexei and Loren from 90 Day Fiancé (Image via Instagram/@lorenbrovarnik)

Loren Brovarnik, known from 90 Day Fiancé, has spoken about her decision to undergo a tummy tuck following the birth of her three children. During an interview on the misSPELLING podcast hosted by Tori Spelling, she explained,

“It was the best decision I made for myself, for my kids, for my family. Like, it was such a boost.”

Brovarnik shared that she chose the procedure to address physical changes after pregnancy and noted that she combined it with additional treatments.

90 Day Fiancé Loren Brovarnik shares her decision to have a post-pregnancy tummy tuck

Loren Brovarnik details her surgery choices

On the misSPELLING podcast on August 27, 2025, Loren, alongside her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, discussed the specifics of her surgery, which she underwent nearly two years ago.

She explained that she was approaching the two-year mark since her operation and described it as something she would do again, saying she “loved [it]."

Brovarnik revealed that she had a tummy tuck after developing abdominal diastasis. She added,

“I had abdominal diastasis, and since I was under, I figured I might as well. I ended up doing a three sixty [liposuction].”

The procedure extended beyond her midsection. Brovarnik shared that the surgery also targeted her chin, arms, upper back, lower back, and thighs.

She explained that the fat taken from these areas was transferred to her breasts, although the results did not last as expected.

She added that in terms of that outcome, she found herself “back to square one.”

Family decisions and future plans

Brovarnik is a mother to three children: daughter Ariel, 2, and sons Asher, 3, and Shai, 5. She and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, discussed family planning in an interview on the Between Us Moms podcast.

Initially, the couple considered having a fourth child, but later decided against it.

She shared that they were planning to have a fourth child, but explained she “couldn’t carry anymore.”

Brovarnik explained that she had a hysterectomy following a medical emergency during the delivery of her daughter.

“I actually got a hysterectomy four and a half months ago, which I was very private about, but like it’s going to come out eventually.”

The reality star described complications during Ariel’s birth, explaining that when she had Ari, the birth “almost killed us.”

She said it was a private matter that they did not discuss publicly, noting that her uterus had started to rupture and that the neonatologist arrived in time for Ariel to be delivered 35 minutes later. She added,

“The doctor said if I waited 5 more minutes, we would not be having this kind of conversation. I started to bleed out, and Ari would have drowned."

She explained further that they could have saved her, but for her, it remains a "trauma" that she has not yet had time to fully process.

Support from Alexei Brovarnik

Throughout these experiences, Brovarnik highlighted the role her husband has played in their family life, explaining that Alex is "the best dad ever," very involved with their children, and a supportive partner both as a husband and a friend.

She also emphasized the importance of "stability" for their children, explaining that being a role model for them stems from how she and her husband interact as a couple.

Brovarnik added that for her children to witness a "stable environment" would contribute to shaping their values and overall development.

Stay tuned for more updates.