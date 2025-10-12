Jordan Keltner opens up about keeping his son off Love Is Blind season 9

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 continues to explore how couples navigate love without first seeing each other.

Among this season’s cast is Jordan Keltner, who formed a strong connection in the pods with Megan Walerius.

One of the early topics that bonded them was Jordan’s role as a father to his 5-year-old son, Luca. Viewers quickly noticed that while Jordan often talks about Luca, the child has not appeared on screen.

As of Episodes 7–9, released on October 8, 2025, Jordan and Megan’s story has shown moments of growth and uncertainty.

In Episode 8, Megan visited Jordan’s apartment and saw Luca’s room, but the boy himself was not featured.

Later, Episode 9 revealed why. During a group gathering, Megan explained that she had met Luca’s mother, Skylar, but not Luca yet.

The reason, as Megan shared, is that both parents decided not to have Luca appear on camera.

The decision reflected a mutual choice to protect his privacy while allowing Jordan’s story as a father to remain part of the show’s narrative.

Meeting Skylar and planning to meet Luca in Love Is Blind

In Episode 9 of Love Is Blind, the cast met at a local honky-tonk for a night out.

During a conversation among the women, Megan was asked if she had met Jordan’s son. She replied that she had met Skylar, Jordan’s ex and Luca’s mother, the night before. Megan said the meeting went well, explaining,

“It felt like normal, maybe not family, but honestly, there was no tension between them. There was no tension between us.”

Megan also revealed the main reason Luca was not on Love Is Blind. She said Skylar’s “biggest concern was putting Luca on camera,” which she and Jordan respected. “Which I get,” Megan added.

The couple planned for Megan to meet Luca privately later that week. Earlier, Megan had expressed worry about the timing, saying in Episode 7,

“What if I don’t meet him for two weeks and then we’re getting married a week later?”

Although Luca’s introduction happens off-screen, this storyline shows the couple’s efforts to navigate real-life family boundaries within the show’s format.

Megan’s understanding and Jordan’s openness continue to shape their relationship leading up to the wedding decision.

Love Is Blind star Jordan on Fatherhood and his son’s health

Jordan first spoke about his son during his early pod conversations with Megan.

He shared that Luca was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age two and uses an insulin pump.

“It’s so brutal to see his little arms all tracked up and his legs,” Jordan said, describing the challenges of managing his son’s health.

This openness helped Megan connect with him, as her late father also had diabetes.

After the season premiere, Jordan posted a photo with Luca on Instagram and wrote,

“Our hearts are feeling extra full this morning. All the kind words and personal stories about living with T1D mean the world to us. Thank you for sharing.”

Beyond the show, Jordan has written Dear Luca books dedicated to his son. According to the project’s website,

“A portion of every purchase goes toward helping children with Type 1 Diabetes gain access to life-saving medication and technology.”

The message reflects his ongoing advocacy for health equity.

Episodes 1–9 of Love Is Blind Season 9 are streaming now on Netflix. Episodes 10–11 will release on October 15, followed by the finale, Episode 12, on October 22, 2025.

___________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.