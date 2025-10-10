Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from October 13 to 17, 2025

Nicole and Kat (Image via Instagram / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates airing from October 13 to 17, 2025, hidden truths threaten to break friendships and relationships, a surprising offer changes one man’s life, and a risky mission could have serious consequences.

Every story this week puts someone in a situation they may not be able to handle.

Love faces painful challenges for some, while others must make tough decisions that could shape their future.

One family has a reason to celebrate, but another experiences heartbreak and what seems like a simple action quickly leads to chaos.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 13 to 17, 2025

Monday, October 13: Secrets in motion

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani starts to suspect that Naomi might be keeping a life-changing secret, one that could shake their already fragile friendship.

At the same time, Nicole and Vanessa clash, creating tension between them, while Leslie gives June a serious warning.

Donnell faces an intriguing offer that could change the direction of his life, and Shanice receives two surprising pieces of information that leave her shocked and unsure how to react.

Tuesday, October 14: Escaping the storm

Anita and Vernon come up with a clever plan to get out of the chaos that has taken over their lives, hoping to take back control. Vanessa confronts Joey with a strong demand that completely surprises him.

Bill receives an unexpected gift from a visitor he wasn’t expecting, while Smitty makes an important announcement to Tyrell and Samantha, one that could change the future of their family forever.

Wednesday, October 15: Dangerous confessions

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Andre asks Dani tough questions about her ex, forcing her to face painful memories she has been trying to hide.

Leslie uses past events to her advantage, carefully manipulating situations to secure her future.

Ted finds himself in the middle of a tense and dangerous situation, while Kat and her mother both reveal major updates about their relationships.

The day takes a dark turn when Randy is given a chilling order to carry out a deadly task targeting someone shocking.

Thursday, October 16: The wrong hands

Chelsea becomes worried when she thinks her mother has been robbed, not realizing that the situation is much more complicated than it first appears.

Hayley’s thoughtful birthday surprise for Bill ends up in the wrong hands, causing unexpected problems.

Naomi and Jacob argue over different ideas for their future, leading to a tense and emotional standoff. Martin is shocked when he receives an offer that could completely change the direction of his life.

Friday, October 17: Love and deception

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, one family comes together to enjoy a happy event, but Nicole and Ted are sad as they face the end of their marriage.

Eva and Tomas realize they have been tricked, which could lead to big problems. Kat plans to make the evening special, but her actions might cause trouble that no one in Fairmont Crest is ready for.

This week on Beyond the Gates brings heartbreak, betrayals, and tough choices that will affect many people in Fairmont Crest.

Secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested. Every moment could change lives, showing that even behind happy smiles, trouble is always close by.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.