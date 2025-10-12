Love Is Blind star Mike reveals he was "tempted" to slide into Megan's DMs

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Megan Walerius found herself in a tricky situation when in episode 9, titled Ghosts of Pods Past, she was approached by Mike, the other person she dated in the pods.

During their conversation, Mike reflected on their time together in the pods, trying to figure out where he went wrong and lost Megan to Jordan.

He also mentioned that he almost reached out to her after leaving the experiment.



“I was, like, so tempted to slide into your DMs or message you. But I’m, like, ‘I’m not gonna do that,’” he revealed.



Megan appreciated his change of heart, implying that he should not have gone down that route.

Mike added that it was the “cocky side” of him that wanted to make contact with her, to which Megan replied that that was the side of him which scared her.

The duo then discussed Jordan, while Mike questioned Megan if she made the right choice getting engaged to him.

Meanwhile, Jordan looked over to observe the pair.

Although she spoke with Mike, she had already told the Love Is Blind cameras that she did not want to do anything to wedge a gap between her and Jordan.

Love Is Blind star Mike asks Megan if she made a mistake choosing Jordan over him







In episode 9, Mike reunited with the engaged couples of the experiment at a pod squad reunion party.

However, as soon as he arrived Megan and Jordan became conscious of their surroundings, with Megan saying:



“I knew Mike was gonna be here tonight. I love Jordan. I don’t wanna risk anything that he and I have. But seeing him, meeting him, and, like, hearing his voice, for sure, there’s chemistry. We dated. Like, there’s going to be chemistry.”



After a while, Mike approached her and asked Jordan if he could borrow her for a private conversation.

Once he said yes, they stepped away to a quieter section of the party to discuss everything that happened between them.

After they settled, Mike asked Megan if engaged life was everything she had thought it would be, to which she replied that it was “a lot.”

When he questioned if it was “a lot” in a good way, she answered in the affirmative.

Mike then shared that since he met her, anytime he saw something sparkly, it reminded him of her because of her nickname, “Sparkle Megan.”

However, the Love Is Blind alum confessed that he had envisioned her to be “a little more tacky and not classy.”

But even then, he was attracted to her because, to him, Megan sounded like a good person. Moreover, he clarified that he was not “going off of physical things.”

He then apologized to Megan for making her cry in the pods by saying he wanted to “get out of here early.”

Megan appreciated his apology, saying that she expected more from him at that moment.

It made her wonder if he would act the same way in the real world as well.

Mike agreed, saying he regretted his behavior later on.

After hashing out their issues, Mike asked Megan if she got the emerald cut ring, to which she replied that she did not because it was not an option to choose.



“I would have gotten you one,” Mike said.



The Love Is Blind star then added that he already had a ring picked out for her.

Upon hearing that, Megan explained that he and Jordan were very different and that it came down to a “trust thing,” where she trusted Jordan more than him.

But even then, she stated that Mike was more compatible in terms of career and finances, which prompted him to ask her if she made a mistake choosing Jordon.

Megan set the record straight by stating that she made the right choice picking him out of everybody else.

That said, Mike wished her well on her journey with Jordan.

Stay tuned for more updates.