Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Smitty's proposal, Hayley catching Bill and Dani, and Joey and Vanessa's confrontation

A still from Beyond the Gates (Image via CBS Network)

The upcoming week on Beyond the Gates is set to deliver a week of high emotion, shocking betrayals, and pivotal relationship decisions. In a heartwarming moment, Smitty and Martin's relationship will take a major step forward as Smitty proposes marriage once more in front of their children.

However, not all relationships will fare as well; Hayley will be left furious and betrayed when she discovers her husband, Bill, kissing his ex, Dani.

Elsewhere, Joey and Vanessa's tensions will dramatically escalate, resulting in a heated confrontation. Meanwhile, Dani will face a pivotal "decision day" and demand answers from Andre about their future.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Beyond the Gates for the episode set to air from October 13 to 17, 2025

Smitty’s grand romantic gesture

First, on Beyond the Gates, spoilers suggest a major romantic highlight will unfold for Smitty and Martin. In a surprising and emotional move, Smitty will get down on one knee and ask;

“Martin Richardson, will you marry me again?”

The moment will be particularly moving and special as it will happen in front of their children, Samantha and Tyrell.

Joey and Vanessa clash over tensions

Further on, Beyond the Gates, tensions will escalate dramatically between Joey and Vanessa. Joey will tell her that,

“This has to end.”

Implying their relationship needs to end at this point. Vanessa, however, will not back down and will fire back a sharp retort, instructing Joey to,

“Put a lid on the sardonic sarcasm, Joey—it’s really starting to piss me off.”

She will demand to know the source of his sudden irritation, she adds.

“Where is this coming from, all of a sudden?”

Hayley will catch Bill in the act

Later, the biggest shock of the week on Beyond the Gates will center on Hayley. Hayley’s world will be shaken, and she will become furious when she catches her husband, Bill, kissing his ex, Dani.

Spoilers suggest Hayley will spy Bill and Dani locked in an embrace. Left stunned, she will wonder, What just happened. In the spoiler, she was seen saying;

“Bill thinks he can play me, after everything I have laid down.”

Speculations suggest that one thing is certain: Hayley will not take this betrayal lying down.

Dani will have to make a relationship decision

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates, Dani will also reach a critical point in her own relationship. She will confide in Naomi that the week will bring "decision day."



Further, she was seen meeting her current husband, Andre, saying;

“I got your message, … so what did you decide?”

Implying she received his message and will demand to know what he has decided regarding their future.

The week ahead in Fairmont Crest will be unmissable, as Hayley will be furious, Dani will face a tough call, and Vanessa will challenge Joey. Stay tuned to Beyond the Gates to see all the unexpected moves and big questions answered.

