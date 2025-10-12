Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 13 to October 17, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from October 13 to October 17, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Salem, and several interesting plot points will be explored. Sophia Choi will find herself in an extremely sticky situation after her schemes and plots to protect herself go awry and end up blowing up in her face. Rafe Hernandez, Johnny DiMera, and Chanel Dupree will all be dragged into the loop as well, and two little actors will also debut as little Tesoro.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis will go for their first ever couples therapy session to try to fix their marriage. Spoilers reveal that the meeting would not go very well, and Xander would be the cause behind that. In addition to these developments on the show, Marlena Evans will end up questioning her granddaughter, Rachel Black, after finding out that she was the one who had ratted the news of Chad DiMera and Cat Greene to Thomas DiMera.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from October 13 to October 17, 2025

1) Sophia Choi will have to deal with the consequences of her actions of planning several malicious schemes and plots, and Rafe Hernandez, Chanel Dupree, and Johnny DiMera will all get involved as well

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi will find herself in a messy situation. Johnny DiMera and his wife, Chanel Dupree, will end up realizing that they had been set up and someone was trying to hurt them.

Recently on the show, Sophia falsely accused Johnny and Holly Jonas of having an illicit relationship just to try to ruin their chances with the adoption worker. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez will also be informed of Johnny and Chanel’s plight, and Sophia will be the suspect. She might also try to bolt to the city with her baby Tesoro to avoid the issues.

2) Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton Kiriakis will end up attending their first ever couples therapy session; however, it would not end well due to Xander’s issues

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Xander Kiriakis and Sarah Horton Kiriakis will go for a couples therapy session to try to fix their marriage, but it will not end well after Xander’s issues come up. Xander’s guilt that he had beaten Philip Kiriakis to a pulp and then lied to Sarah about it will eat at him, and he will be extremely nervous and snap.

3) Marlena Evans will question her granddaughter, Rachel Black, after finding out that she had told Thomas DiMera details about Chad DiMera and Cat Greene’s relationship

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Marlena Evans will question Rachel Black regarding her ratting Chad DiMera and Cat Greene’s relationship out to Thomas DiMera. Rachel had also told Thomas about Cat pretending to be the deceased Abigail DiMera. Marlena will question Rachel’s intention behind trying to ruin her cousin and her friend’s lives.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.