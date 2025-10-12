Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick's relationship reportedly ends amid public display dispute

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - AUGUST 8: Rick Ross and Jazzma Kendrick attend RR22 Launch Event With Rick Ross at the G7 rooftop at Dolce by Wyndham Hotel on August 8, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Rapper and business mogul Rick Ross allegedly ended his relationship with American supermodel Jazzma Kendrick following a series of tense public moments, including her seemingly constant refusal to display on camera love-making. The division that has generated much debate within social media and hip-hop scenes underscores the strains of maintaining a high-profile relationship in the limelight.

Ross and Kendrick reportedly split after viral red carpet snub sparks debate

The relationship between Ross and Kendrick ended publicly and abruptly in September, following months of alleged tension and discord, according to The City Celeb. The initial tensions came into the limelight in August 2025, during the RR22 launch in Miami, when a red carpet video filmed on the occasion depicted Ross trying to kiss Kendrick, which he explicitly did not like.

A clip of this incident immediately spread on Instagram, X, and TikTok. The interaction was argued out by fans, with some pointing to Ross, and others applauding Kendrick for keeping her own space. Reportedly, this incident was a part of a bigger trend since Kendrick has never been particularly fond of overt affection, and this did not sit well with the larger-than-life image of Ross.

It is also speculated by observers that the relationship had promotional overtones, given Kendrick's career in modeling and real estate, and these tensions became the underlying causes that drove the couple to separate.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the news came out, netizens were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions from X:

"imagine having a supermodel and fumbling the bag bc she won't kiss u in public... my guy needs to learn that some trophies look better on display than in ur hands," a user commented.

"all mane he trying to get lovey dovey she like I'm not from kissimmee," another user commented.

"Public affection isn't everyone's love language, but respect and understanding should be. Sometimes it's not about the kiss - it's about what that moment really means," a netizen expressed.

"Ego often wants what love won't give. Rick calling it quits over a missed kiss shows how pride can turn even affection into performance," another user commented.

"Oh nah publicly friendzoned is crazy," a user wrote.

