Dancing With the Stars' Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas dropped their freestyle performance on Call Her Daddy podcast

Whitney Leavitt (Image Via Getty)

Whitney Leavitt is not done with dancing yet.

The reality television star was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in the semi-finals.

Whitney, along with her pro-partner Mark Ballas, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.

The episode featuring Whitney and Mark’s “final dance” premiered on YouTube on November 26, 2025.

The video has garnered 677,514 views and counting at the time of writing.

Interestingly, the dance from the duo comes a day after the premiere of the finale episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars’ Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas performed to their final freestyle on YouTube







The much-anticipated performance was teased two days back on the Call Her Daddy podcast instagram page.

The post captioned, “ Something’s coming” featured viewers' reactions on Whitney and Mark’s elimination during the semi finals.

The viewers' posts, which sprang up all across social media where they criticized the makers for eliminating the duo, were shown.

The video ended with just one word, “Wednesday.”

On the day of the Dancing With the Stars final, the podcast also announced the “final dance” performance, which would be live premiered on YouTube on their social media accounts.

Host Alex Cooper started the episode by stating:



“We are doing something, we have never done in the history of the show. We are currently at the Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California. And tonight, I have so many surprises in store for you.”



She then addressed the controversy surrounding the elimination of reality television star, Whitney Leavitt, and stated:



“ This past week, one of the biggest conversations in America has been about Whitney and Mark’s elimination from Dancing With the Stars in the semi finals. After they were sent home, I received thousands of messages demanding, I sit down and I interview them.”



Whitney and Mark were sent home on Dancing With the Stars during Prince Night.

Ironically, the duo was one of the highest scorers of the evening.

They received a combined score of 58 out of 60.

Mark and Whitney performed a freestyle dance at the end of the podcast for the viewers on the song.



Before the performance, host Alex remarked:



“I don’t know if anyone’s noticed, but we are currently sitting in the middle of a dance floor. And I was wondering if Whitney and Mark, you would do us the absolute honor of performing your freestyle last dance.”



The performance was full of exquisite storytelling via dance, where Whitney shone on.

The dance routine talked about the ill effects of social media.

The performance showed Whitney battered with all the social media comments and still smiling and dancing.

The dance ended with a shout in the background:



“ I fu**ing love this show.”



The episode ended with a slate sating:



“Social media is bad for your mental health.”



Dancing With the Star season 34 ended with Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney winning the competition.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Whitney Leavitt was seen jumping and hugging Robert.

She even waved her hands in excitement after the results.

In the podcast, Leavitt also revealed a bit about his future plans after the show.

She revealed stating:



“ There’s two things I ‘ll tease. One, I did just book my first movie, which is really exciting. And then two, I’m gonna be announcing on Monday.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.