General Hospital spoilers: Curtis halts his divorce, Drew warns Willow of danger, and Sonny grows suspicious of Michael’s calm behavior

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 13, 2025, reveal a tense day in Port Charles as secrets, suspicions, and emotional crossroads collide. Curtis and Portia face a turning point in their strained marriage when Curtis suggests holding off on their divorce, possibly influenced by Portia’s unexpected pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Drew continues to pressure Willow, warning her that Michael’s sudden willingness to let her see the kids might be a trap. Willow, however, remains determined to reunite with Wiley and Amelia despite the risks.

Elsewhere, Sonny becomes increasingly uneasy as he notices Michael’s strangely calm demeanor amid Drew’s shooting investigation, raising red flags about what his son might be hiding.

As Trina and Kai dig deeper into the case and Nina and Carly share an unexpected moment, alliances and loyalties in Port Charles are tested once again, setting the stage for explosive developments in the week ahead.

