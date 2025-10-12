General Hospital spoilers: Curtis halts his divorce, Drew warns Willow of danger, and Sonny grows suspicious of Michael’s calm behavior

Curtis halts his divorce from Portia
Curtis Ashford and Portia Robinson revisit their uncertain future as Curtis advises they should “hold off” on their divorce. This is while Portia remains conflicted about whether she should confess to him that she is pregnant.
Their exchange sets their relationship in a dramatic turn, with Curtis perhaps realizing that something is going on.
Curtis previously commented that he would change his mind about separation if he found out she was pregnant. It seems like this might be true. The emotional encounter highlights the way unresolved emotions and fresh complications continue to shape their tenuous marriage.
Drew warns Willow about Michael’s motives
At the hospital, Drew Cain expresses his worry to Willow Tait regarding Michael's abrupt readiness to give her access to their children.
Drew is suspicious that Michael's change of heart might be tactical, in which case he might be laying a trap for Willow to get hurt in the end.
In spite of Drew's caution, Willow is steadfast, still wanting to be with Wiley and Amelia, even on Michael's conditions.
Their contentious exchange underscores Drew's overprotective nature and Willow's fragility as both of them try to find their way through a custody case that keeps getting increasingly complicated and emotional.
Sonny grows suspicious of Michael’s calm demeanor
Sonny Corinthos grows more suspicious during a scene with Michael, feeling something is amiss.
When Sonny questions whether Michael is keeping anything from him, it's apparent the crime lord boss doesn't take his son's calm demeanor regarding Drew's shooting for an answer.
Since Michael is a prime suspect, Sonny's suspicion brings more tension to their relationship. His protective impulse is at odds with his desire to know the truth as law enforcement pressure builds.
Sonny's vigilance foretells that he is not far from clashing with the disturbing facts of the case.
Trina and Kai play detective
Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor continue their amateur investigation, trying to determine what the PCPD knows about Drew’s shooting.
Trina’s anxiety peaks when she warns Kai not to endanger her parents, fearing that their involvement could backfire.
The couple's detective work seems to be linked to previous occurrences of abandoned evidence and being close to the scene of the crime.
As they investigate further, questions begin to develop regarding just how far Trina will go in order to save her family, and whether or not their activities will make things more complicated for the official investigation into Drew's case.
Chase vents to Brook Lynn
At the Quartermaine mansion, Harrison Chase vents his frustrations to his wife, Brook Lynn Quartermaine-Chase.
His anger likely stems from the stalled progress in Drew’s investigation and the discovery of Edward’s gun, which continues to raise suspicion and confusion.
Chase’s discussion may also touch on the procedural errors involving a rejected search warrant that pointed to the wrong address.
His candid exchange with Brook Lynn sheds light on his professional strain and personal fatigue as the investigation grows increasingly convoluted and pressure mounts within the PCPD.
Catch General Hospital on CBS and Paramount+.