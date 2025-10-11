General Hospital weekly preview sees Sonny on alert, Cody makes a shocking discovery, Anna has a startling realization, and Nathan questions Dante

Clockwise from topleft, Dante, Sonny, Cody and Anna of General Hospital

Legal action and drama gear up on General Hospital during the week of October 13, 2025. On one hand, the mob clash returns to focus as Sonny and Sidwell restart targeting each other. At the same time, Anna’s investigation brings forth surprising evidence. Meanwhile, the newly returned Nathan reaches to his former colleague, Dante and Cody is slated for a surprise.

The previous week on General Hospital focused on the mayhem surrounding Monica’s will. While the deceased doctor left her property and assets to freshly introduced estranged sister, Veronica, Tracy declared the will, a fraud. While Jason, Michael and others in the Quartermaine family accepted Veronica as a family member, Tracy refused to do so.

Meanwhile, Drew’s shootout case escalated as PCPD found the bullet matching Edward’s gun. However, Veronica derailed Anna and Chase’s initial raid at the Quartermaine mansion. At the same time, Alexis warned Carly and Sonny that the police were investigating Michael. Carly visited Elizabeth’s house on a pretext but a following search by the police revealed incriminating evidence at the nurse’s house.

The long-running ABC soap also found Michael offering supervised child visits to Willow while Nathan promises to be a good father to James.

General Hospital: Sonny starts getting vigilant to protect his family

Recently, Alexis informed Sonny and Carly that Michael was the prime suspect for Drew’s shootout. As such, Michael’s parents started to worry about his safety and planned strategies accordingly. Since Sonny knew about Judge Herrin’s bribe and later death, he already believes that Sidwell had a role in the judge’s killing.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will see Sonny trying to secure his family’s safety and staying watchful about his enemies. With Jason back in town, Sonny may make some plans to investigate his rival deeply. He may also look into Sidwell’s reasons to bribe and kill the judge, and his connection with Drew’s shootout. Whether Sonny tries to incriminate anyone else remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Cody gets some surprises

Recently, Cody was in an awkward position with Molly and Ava, thanks to Kristina’s ploy. However, his honest disclosure cleared his position. Moreover, his help with Outback without accepting the reward for rescuing the dog left Molly impressed. He also pitched in with Scout’s rescue. As such, Molly has thwarted towards Cody.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Cody is slated to discover a stunning intel. As of now, the exact details of his discovery remain unknown. Meanwhile, Molly will share some thoughts with Dante. She will likely inform the latter about her attraction and conflicting feelings for Cody. Dante may advise Molly to trust her heart and reach out to Cody.

The spoilers hint at Cody receiving a pleasant surprise on Thursday, October 16, 2025. It is likely that Molly visits Cody and bares her heart. That may seal them as a romantic couple.

General Hospital: Anna’s investigation throws up a shocker

Anna and her team are busy investigating Drew’s shootout while simultaneously looking into the return of formerly dead cop Nathan West. Intent on locating the gun used for the crime, the PCPD failed to find it at the Quartermaine mansion. However, a raid at nurse Elizabeth’s house may have revealed the incriminating weapon hidden.

As the department interrogates Elizabeth and Willow, they try to piece things together. They will likely question Nina about her lies. Moreover, Liz’s interrogation may bring up Carly’s threats to the Congressman. As such the General Hospital spoilers suggest that Anna will likely arrive at a shocking opinion.

Elsewhere, the commissioner is slated to seek out the WSB chief to share some ideas. This may be about Britt, Nathan or Dalton’s project. Whether this clears some air and brings forth more information remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Nathan interacts with Dante

Recently, Nathan arrived at the hospital as an unconscious accident victim. When awake, he claimed no memory of past seven years. He reconnected with his mother, sister, cousin, niece, and his son. Moreover, he assured Spinelli that he would be a good father to little James as he got discharged from the hospital.

The upcoming week will find Nathan at the PCPD office. He may try to get his former job back. He will also be seen sharing a candid conversation with Dante. Nathan may ask information on all happenings in Port Charles in the last seven years he missed. He may also want to be updated on the current cases being investigated by the department. Whether Dante opens up to him remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch Nathan get back into action while PCPD investigates new suspects.