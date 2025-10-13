Are jelly beds real or fake? Viral video debunked

Jelly Beds (Photo: Instagram/@inspiringdesignsnet)

A video of people jumping on jelly beds went viral on social media. The video was uploaded by Inspiring Designs, and it has garnered millions of views. On their website, it is mentioned that the jelly beds are made with thermoplastic elastomer, with a gel core. The materials are supposedly hypoallergenic and waterproof.

"The outer shell is a thick, flexible thermoplastic elastomer that shines like liquid glass and stretches like a trampoline. Inside is a bouncy gel core that compresses when you flop down and then gently springs you back to cloud level. The feel lands somewhere between a supportive pillow and a well-behaved waterbed," Inspiring Designs stated.

The video of jelly beds is fake, as it is an AI-generated design concept. While most netizens believed that the jelly beds video was real, some even were against the idea, saying that jelly beds would be unhygienic and dangerous.

"I don't like this. It's harmful to the environment and also dangerous for children. A small child could fall face down and be unable to breathe or get up, which could be life-threatening," one netizen wrote.

"What if you fall on your face and can't get up. No thank you," another added.

Jelly beds appeared to be inspired by water beds

In the 1980s and 1990s, the water beds became massively popular. It looked similar to the jelly beds. Per reports, out of five beds sold, one was a waterbed. The viral invention was known for its back support and comfort. The market was worth $2.2 billion at one point.

However, most people claimed that the bed was difficult to assemble and move. Waterbeds are prone to wear and leaks, and they can weigh up to 2000 pounds.

It also needed to be heated, and multiple users claimed that the cold waterbed drew heat from their bodies on chilly nights.

Multiple reports stated that the beds were health hazards, especially for children, as numerous deaths were reported. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission collected data for eight years in the 1990s, which showed that over 500 children under the age of two passed away due to various accidents on adult beds, daybeds, and waterbeds.

On the internet, previous waterbed users shared their experiences and stated that while the bed was comfortable, it cost them money.

"I had one in the 90's. I moved four times in seven years. Pain in the butt to break down and set back up. Fabulous in the winter when the water was warm. Kind of hot in the sumner. The water never cooled off enough. Gave it up in '98," one Reddit user wrote.

"They were super comfortable to sleep on, almost as good as sleeping on a boat. But they caused a lot of high-dollar damage and I seem to remember insurance costs going to up for any home that had one," another user added.

"It's both soft and supportive, and comforting, it will rock you gently in a way that's instinctually soothing to beings that were once carried in nice warm wet moving wombs. However, they can be more trouble than they're worth," another netizen wrote.

Stay tuned for more news on viral videos like the jelly beds.