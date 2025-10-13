Big Brother UK star Elsa Rae reveals to her fellow contestants that she’s in 'love' with Marcus

Elsa Rae from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

A surprising turn unfolded inside the Big Brother house when housemate Elsa Rae admitted her true feelings for fellow contestant Marcus.

The 21-year-old shared that she “loves” Marcus shortly after she survived the most recent eviction. Her confession followed several weeks of changing dynamics between the pair, which included both arguments and moments of reconciliation.

The timing of her admission came as the two had begun to reconnect after days of tension. Elsa’s statement immediately caught the attention of housemates and viewers, marking a new stage in the evolving relationship between her and Marcus inside the house.

Elsa Rae’s love confession stuns Big Brother UK house

Elsa opens up after the eviction

Following the eviction episode, Elsa spoke with housemates Teja and Feyisola about her emotions. During the private conversation, she revealed,

“I was going to tell him I loved him if I went.”

The statement came as she reflected on her time in the house and her growing connection with Marcus, with whom she has been sharing a bed in recent nights.

Later in the evening, Elsa appeared in the Diary Room and told Big Brother she intended to “embrace every moment” in the house after beginning to feel like she was part of a “family.”

When asked which housemates represented certain roles in the family dynamic, Elsa explained that most of them felt like siblings, while she described Marcus as the “husband” figure.

Her comments reflected the bond she has developed with Marcus in recent weeks, which has been marked by periods of distance followed by reconciliation.

Elsa also discussed with fellow housemate Zelah Glasson where she and Marcus might go for their first date after leaving the show.

When Zelah suggested going to the cinema, Elsa responded that they had already done "too much talking" inside the house, then joked that they could simply watch a film at home instead.

Relationship draws attention in live feed

The confession followed scenes on the show’s live feed showing Elsa and Marcus together under the covers, footage that did not appear in the main broadcast.

Viewers of the 24-hour stream observed the pair sharing an embrace in bed with visible movement beneath the blanket.

The incident came after several days of speculation from viewers about the nature of their relationship, which has been described by some fans online as inconsistent.

Over the past week, Marcus and Elsa’s interactions have included both affectionate and confrontational moments.

Their disagreements have been shown in multiple episodes, including one argument that took place after Elsa questioned Marcus about his past relationships in Ibiza and whether he had been “tested” recently.

Marcus addresses the tension between them

During a later conversation in the garden, Marcus tried to revisit their earlier disagreement. He told Elsa that he was finding it difficult to "look past" the things she had said the previous night. Elsa replied that she could not remember what she had said, to which Marcus responded that even if she could not recall it, she had still “said it.”

The exchange followed Marcus’s earlier remark during the disagreement, when he told Elsa,

“This is just not healthy. It’s getting really toxic at this point,” before stating he would move to a different bed.

Despite the ongoing conflict, the two were again seen together in bed by the end of the night. Their latest interaction coincided with Elsa’s emotional revelation about her feelings, which added a new layer to the evolving relationship between the pair inside the Big Brother house.

