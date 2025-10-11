General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 13 to October 17, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled.

According to the spoilers, Giovanni Palmieri will end up meeting his grandfather Sonny Corinthos, the famous mob lord of the city, and ask for his approval for Gio to move into the Corinthos mansion with him.

Spoilers reveal that he would also share with Sonny the details of his kiss with Emma, which had made him realize that he wants to be in a relationship with her.

Meanwhile, Anna will end up uncovering some new leads in the case of who shot Drew Cain Quartermaine. Spoilers reveal that she would end up making an extremely shocking arrest in the case after finding out that the gun that had been used on Drew was found at Elizabeth Baldwin’s apartment.

In addition to these developments on the show, spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will begin to plan his revenge against the Quartermaines after he receives a snubbing from Monica Quartermaine.

Tracy Quartermaine will also be shown being caught up with the issues that had arisen after Veronica Ronnie Bard had arrived in Port Charles.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025

1) Giovanni Palmieri will ask his grandfather, Sonny Corinthos, for permission to allow him to move into the Corinthos mansion

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from October 13, 2025, to October 17, 2025, spoilers reveal that Giovanni Palmieri will meet with his grandfather, Sonny Corinthos, the infamous mob lord of Port Charles, and ask him for permission to move into the Corinthos mansion.

Spoilers also reveal that Gio would open up to Sonny regarding the passionate kiss that he had shared with Emma, which had made him realize he wants to be in a relationship with her.

2) Anna will have to make a shocking arrest in Port Charles after she discovers that the gun which had been used to shoot Drew Cain Quartermaine was kept at Elizabeth Baldwin’s apartment

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Anna will follow a few leads and end up discovering that the gun that was used to shoot at Drew Cain Quartermaine was kept at Elizabeth Liz Baldwin’s apartment.

Spoilers reveal that she and the officers at the Port Charles Police Department will be extremely shocked by the discovery, and Anna will have to make a shocking arrest in the case.

Since Willow Tait has been living at Anna’s apartment, spoilers reveal that Willow could also be called into the police station.

3) Drew will plan his revenge on the Quartermaines after Monica Quartermaine had snubbed him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Drew will have a tough time trying to plot his revenge against the Quartermaines after he had recently been snubbed by Monica Quartermaine.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine will be extremely distressed and would have a hard time coping with the fact that Monica had given the property to Veronica Bard.

Fans can watch the show on ABC and Hulu.

