Sister Wives season 20 episode 3 recap: Kody and Robyn meet with Realtor Justin as they officially start their moving process

In season 20, episode 3 of Sister Wives, which aired on October 12, 2025, Kody and Robyn Brown continued their relocation plans by meeting with their realtor, Justin, to discuss the sale of their current home and the purchase of a new property across town.

The couple confirmed they had made an offer on the new house, contingent on selling their existing residence.

Throughout the episode, the pair reviewed details of a cash offer, coordinated their moving timeline, and discussed items to bring to the new space, marking a significant step forward in officially beginning their moving process.

Sister Wives Kody and Robyn begin their move after receiving a cash offer for their home

Meeting with realtor Justin

The episode began with Kody welcoming Justin as he arrived at their home. The two exchanged brief greetings before starting their discussion. In his confessional, Kody explained that he and Robyn had found what he described as their "dream home" located on the other side of town. He mentioned that the property was initially beyond their budget. Still, they continued to monitor the price until it eventually dropped to an amount that allowed them to make an offer. He added that their offer required selling their existing house, saying,

“We have to sell this house to buy that one.”

When they sat down with Justin, Kody told him he hoped there was good news to share. Justin confirmed there was, explaining that they had received "a cash offer just under list" with no contingencies and that the buyers were ready to proceed immediately.

Robyn reacted with surprise and excitement upon hearing the information.

Kody pointed out that with a cash offer, the closing could happen almost whenever the buyers preferred.

Justin confirmed this, saying the timing could be arranged based on their readiness, and Robyn agreed that they could move forward whenever they were prepared.

Preparing the home for sale and move

Kody explained in a confessional that Robyn had encouraged faith and perseverance throughout the moving process.

She reminded him to have “faith in God” and to continue moving forward one step at a time, believing that they would be blessed with the new home.

When Kody and his team spoke to Justin, Kody explained that they only needed to look through the paperwork and come to a final decision.

Kody then wanted to know when the move could take place, whether it would be between 20 and 30 days.

Justin explained that the plan would be for more than 30 days, which would allow them to make a schedule, get in touch with movers, and prepare for the move.

When their meeting finished, Justin thanked the couple for their invitation and pointed out how valuable it was to have such conversations in person. Kody spoke of his delight, and Justin replied by stating that he was pleased to have the chance to collaborate with them.

Later in the episode, Robyn described her outlook on their upcoming move:

“A new home for me is like a new beginning, closer to the college, closer to the girls’ church. I see a lot of future there.”

Kody said that he has a "strained relationship" with some of his grown-up children and sees getting a new house as a way to reestablish his relationships with them. He added that the relocation is a prospect to have his children over and get to know both Robyn and him, underlining his desire to make a "place" that would be accessible for them and be there when they came to visit.

