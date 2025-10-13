What did Joshua Block say about immigrants? Viral video captures TikTok star getting repeatedly punched

Joshua Block has been active on TikTok for a long time (Image via Getty)

Joshua Block is trending online after he was punched a few times for speaking about immigrants. The incident happened in Berkeley, California, and the entire moment was recorded on camera. The video is currently going viral on social media.

A clip shared by Fear Buck through X, on Monday, October 13, shows that the TikTok star was frequently heard saying:

“I hate immigrants.”

Joshua Block seemingly appeared on a street and walked towards a particular corner while being followed by a few people. An individual wearing a black outfit was spotted beside him, and the man was trying to hold onto Block, who repeatedly tried to avoid the person.

The other person then managed to pull Joshua out on the street, where he was punched by a few people. The video shifted to another moment, which features Block being taken away to the other side of the street, and he was yelling, as he said:

“My nose is broken.”

Block reportedly attempted to return to the spot where he was attacked and later returned inside a vehicle. He was still heard screaming after he entered the front of the car.

As of this writing, Joshua has not addressed anything about the incident, and further updates are awaited.

Joshua Block has been involved in other controversies: Incidents, career, and other details explained

While the New York City native is creating headlines after appearing in the viral video, he has previously landed himself in trouble for other reasons.

Apart from his work on social media, he even launched a cryptocurrency called Blockcoin.

Back in March last year, another clip of Joshua Block became a topic of discussion. It initially started trending on Reddit and was recorded in New York City.

Notably, Block was heard saying the N-word twice. The clip was recorded by another individual while Joshua said:

“Fu**ing ni**a, I’ll fu**ing kill you.”

Joshua did the same thing when he was featured on a live-streaming video of Mr. Based in September 2024. The clip shows Block yelling frequently, and Mr. Based eventually stopped the streaming session immediately after telling Joshua that racism was not allowed on his live video.

Around four years ago, Joshua Block apologized when he was spotted stomping on a fish in a video for almost a minute.

Block claimed in his apology that the fish was reportedly dead before his actions and that he took the step to get himself canceled.

Despite being involved in certain controversies, Joshua has been featured in the live video of popular personalities like Daniel Larson and EvanTubeHD.

He was also interviewed by another YouTube personality named Crispy Concords back in 2023.

Block’s videos mostly feature him sharing his reviews of coffee. He keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he has accumulated more than 400,000 followers.

Joshua even launched a YouTube channel more than ten years ago and has posted some music videos on the page.