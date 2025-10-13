“I know this sounds risky” - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Brandon announces shocking travel plans

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

The newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was high on drama as Brandon’s parents paid a little visit while bearing gifts for the couple. While everyone seemed to be in a good mood, it did not last long after Brandon announced that they were planning to go to Europe.

The pair further reveals that Brandon has already quit his job, and the two are planning to sell Julia’s apartment as well. Brandon's parents soon said how ridiculous the entire plan sounds.

However, Brandon’s big revelation did not sit well with his parents, and Julia intervened, which led to a heated argument. The parents were seemingly enraged at the revelation while calling the decision a hasty one.

When his parents asked the pair about their finances and plans while reminding them how this might not be a very good plan, Brandon admitted,

“I know this sounds risky.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - Brandon’s mother asks Julia to go back to Russia

Brandon’s parents were seemingly upset at the pair’s big announcement to travel to Europe. They further asked Brandon how long they are planning to stay there, and the pair’s silence made the situation worse.

Brandon's parents were quick to point out that Brandon's financial condition is not strong enough to make such a big decision, while disagreeing with the pair. As they said in the episode,

“I can’t believe we spend our lives teaching Brandon to plan, do the right thing, think logically, and this is not my son. This scares me.”

Brandon’s father further said that he is extremely disappointed in him.

“Maybe you do need to go back to Russia”

Julia later expressed her thoughts in a confessional video while calling her mother-in-law "typical Betty" and suggesting that she is thinking that Julia might be taking her son away from his mother.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs expecting their first baby together

Congratulations are in order as 90 Day Fiancé alum Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are expecting their first baby together. Julia had earlier been candid about her fears and troubles regarding conceiving a child.

Big news, we’re expecting!" the couple shares. "It’s both exciting and a little surreal, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to step into this new chapter. Thank you all for the love and support. We can't wait to share the journey with you!"

In an interview with People Magazine, the couple expressed their excitement while admitting that they are thrilled to step into this new chapter of their lives, saying that it is “both exciting and a little surreal."

The couple tied the knot in April 2020, while appearing on season 8 of the TLC series, as well as season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, and later also appeared on season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airing every Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.