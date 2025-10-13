Who is Angel Massie from The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10? A look at former NFL player Bobby Massie’s wife

Angel Massie from he Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Angel Massie is a new cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10. She is married to former NFL player Bobby Massie.

The couple returned to the Washington, D.C., area after Bobby retired from professional football. Angel has two children and runs a business alongside her husband.

She is also a former broadcast journalist and has connections with several cast members through past acquaintances and mutual friends.

Angel’s introduction to the show highlights her role as a mother, business owner, and wife of a retired professional athlete, providing context for her presence on RHOP season 10.

Everything to know about Angel Massie from The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10

Early life and family background

According to Bravo, Angel Massie was raised in Baltimore. According to her BravoTV.com biography, she grew up in a family described as close-knit. She attended elite schools that included an international curriculum.

During her school years, she became involved in equestrian sports, a pursuit that later influenced her career in outdoor luxury experiences.

Angel’s upbringing and education are noted as significant aspects of her personal development. Her early life and family environment were centered in Maryland, where the family returned after living out of state for Bobby Massie’s football career.

Her family’s influence is also reflected in her focus on building a household and career that emphasizes “legacy.”

Marriage to Bobby Massie

Angel Massie is married to Bobby Massie, a former NFL offensive tackle. The couple lived in Colorado during Bobby’s time with the Denver Broncos. After his retirement, they relocated to the D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area to be near their families.

Their return marked a transition from living outside Maryland back to their original community. Bobby Massie has appeared on RHOP alongside Angel, providing viewers with context on their family life and shared experiences. Angel and Bobby have two children, a son named Cush and a daughter named Gaia.

Both children have been featured on the show. The couple also co-manages a business, which includes “luxurious guided outdoor experiences” in Colorado and is expanding to Maryland as Wanderland Atlantic.

Professional career

Angel Massie’s professional background includes work in broadcast journalism and production, beginning with BET News. She later co-founded Wanderland Outdoors in Colorado with her husband, offering guided outdoor experiences.

The business is involved in fishing, meditation, and mindfulness activities. In addition to that, meditation and mindfulness have been very significant in her life as they have been a source of stability and concentration for both her private and business affairs.

Angel has discussed the challenges of running the business across different time zones. Her work combines management responsibilities with the planning and execution of outdoor experiences designed for clients.

Connections to the RHOP cast

Angel Massie has connections to the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, season 10, through past acquaintances. She has known Keiarna Stewart for more than 20 years.

She attended Temple University in Philadelphia, where she overlapped with Wendy Osefo and shared mutual friends.

Angel also previously interacted with Ashley Darby in a work context, where she mentioned Darby had been her “bottle girl.” These connections were highlighted during RHOP episodes and promotional content for the season.

Angel Massie has been a notable figure in season 10 due to her family, profession, and previous relationships with other members of the show. In addition to her solo work, she is also sharing the stage with her husband and kids, and running a business besides that.

Her career as a journalist, work as an outdoor entrepreneur, and being raised in Maryland explain her part in the show.

