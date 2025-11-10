The Real Housewives of Potomac alums Jassi Rideaux and Angel Massie reveal some off camera moments in Nevis

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac alums Angel Massie and Jassi Rideaux have recently shared all the unseen, intense drama that happened during the cast getaway.

As the Season 10 cast members returned from dinner to their Nevis resort in Episode 6, cameras were turned off. During that filming break, Jassi and Angel seemingly had a conversation, and the details of it remain hidden from the other ladies and viewers.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Angel Massie and Jassi Rideaux talk off-camera

While Jassi's bachelorette party festivities went on as planned, things took an unexpected turn when Angel accused Jassi of having a "big mouth" during a risqué role-playing game, though. Other ladies were surprised and wanted to know what exactly went wrong between the two.

After the conversation, it was revealed that someone had messaged Jassi with some incorrect information. To clear the confusion, Jassi pulled Angel aside and discussed it off-camera.

"Me and Angel know a lot of the same people," Jassi explained in a confessional. "I didn't ask for information, but some of the people reached out to me and gave me the background tea on Miss Angel. They told me that she is not the nicest person."

Keiarna had praised her good friend Angel as she told The Daily Dish that the two have known each other for more than 20 years. Keiarna said,

"Love her dearly. She's awesome," Keiarna added. "Angel goes on a ride this season, and, you know what? I'm staying beside her. But I think she's incredible. She's what Housewives are made of."

What led to the fallout between Angel Massie and Jassi Rideaux

Jassi and Angel seemingly had a major fallout as Jassi stated how someone had witnessed how Angel treated another person. Jassi further explained how she said that Angel has a reputation for being mean. However, Jassi admitted that she is glad not to pre-judge her and got to know her. Angel later talked about the fallout in a confessional clip, saying,

"I don't know," Angel replied, before prematurely exiting the bachelorette party.

As Angel explained in a confessional,

"I don't know Jassi. So, for her to bring up something that was hurtful to me and my family in the past, I'm really, really bothered by it.”

Angel concluded by saying it felt like Jassi was trying to go on a fact-finding mission to find out anything negative that she could about her. Several cast members praised Jassi's patience and how she handled the situation. Gizelle even told Angel that it is great that Jassi came to her first to clear the misunderstanding.

Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac airing on Sundays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. Viewers can stream the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.