"I've used my voice": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Tigerlily on paying a "price" amid absence from the Tell All

Tigerlily and Adnan (Image via Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired Part 1 of its Tell All on November 9, 2025. At the very beginning of the reunion special, host Shaun Robinson informed viewers that Tigerlily and Adnan would not be featured in the Tell All, despite being part of the show.

Fans began speculating the couple’s absence, wondering if they were removed from the series altogether amid their social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On November 9, 2025, Tigerlily took to Instagram, expressing her support for Palestine and writing:



“I’ve used my voice to wake people up – loudly, consistently, and without fear. Even when it came with a price.”



Tigerlily and Adnan’s absence from latest episodes as well as from the Tell All sparked rumors about their position within the TLC franchise, as fans wondered if the “price” was their spots on the series.

However, the network has yet to comment on the couple’s status on the franchise.

In a different Instagram post, Tigerlily wrote that she was willing to face the backlash for supporting Palestine, even if she were “targeted, canceled, or denied work opportunities” because of it.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily sheds light on the online response after vocalizing her opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict







In the same November 9 Story, Tigerlily shared statistics from her Instagram account, showing that over 67 million views had been registered over the past few days.

Reading the numbers as interest from fans and other social media users, Tigerlily wrote:



“84.8% non-followers. That means people are listening. That means people are sharing. That means people are waking up.”



The reality TV star added that her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict was not for “gossip” or for “glam,” but was for “truth” and “for Palestine.”

She reiterated that she would continue using her voice, irrespective of its repercussions.

She emphasized that her fearless expression of support for Palestine “came with a price,” leaving fans wondering if it was a potential reason behind their abrupt absence from the series.

That said, Tigerlily condemned the “genocide,” saying:



“You can bury a scene. Not a genocide. Still here. Still unbothered. Still hitting millions. And I’m not done.”



In a separate Q&A session with fans on November 10, 2025, when one netizen asked Tigerlily why she and Adnan did not attent the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, she requested her fans not to worry, assuring them they would see her and her husband on their screens again “somewhere else.”

Tigerlily “unapologetically” continues to vocalize her stance on the conflict through her platform. In an October 26 post, she urged the pro-Palestinians to “block. Mute. Purge. Repeat,” followed by getting louder, shining harder, and staying untouchable.

She further motivated others to “shatter illusions” and “look immaculate while doing it.”



“Your voice is the resistance. Your presence is the protest. Your glam is a weapon, and truth-tellers – you’re fully loaded,” Tigerlily wrote.



In a November 10 Instagram Story, Tigerlily shared that she studied various religions her entire life, which provided her with a deeper understanding of the world around her.

Part 1 of the Tell All, which aired on Sunday, saw Tigerlily and Adnan absent among the other cast members. It featured an intense altercation between Gino and Jasmine, in which Gino accused her of being a scammer and a fraud.

Viewers will now have to tune in next week to see how the other couples fare on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.