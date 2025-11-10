“We had such a fun night”: Stacey Rusch shares details about Jassi Rideaux's bachelorette party in The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac ladies had a blast at Jassi Rideaux’s Bachelorette party. Cast member Stacey Rusch has shared all the details of the fun night at Nevis, while admitting that she never imagined that she would be at a “bachelorette bash like Jassi Rideaux's.”

While talking about the bachelorette party, Stacey said,

"We had such a fun night, That's definitely a high. Nevis was definitely a high."

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Stacey Rusch shares details from the Bachelorette party

Stacey Rusch shared all the details about Jassi’s risqué-themed bachelorette party as her top moment. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Dish, the television personality admitted,

“I mean I never imagined myself going to a party like that."

Stacey further joked that her "definition of spicy may be a little different from the ladies." As Gizelle hosted the party, the bachelorette party was a whole lot of fun as it was a “German-themed interpretation of a nightwear look, along with fuzzy handcuffs and genitalia-shaped straws and decorations aplenty." Stacey eventually had fun and loosened up while getting into the party spirit. She used her humor to make the party more fun, saying:

“I was so impressed with the first go around, I'd like you stand up and bend it over so I can whip you again, I'm gonna do it the German way. And you know what that means? Hard and accurately."

Stacey even managed to impress her Season 10 cast members, Gizelle and Ashley.

“That was hot, Stacey. I didn't know you had it in you," Ashley remarked, before adding in a confessional that she might just have "a little freak in there."

Stacey Rusch reveals the real reason behind her refusal to Jassi’s bridesmaids' invitation

Stacey Rusch has finally explained why she declined Jassi’s offer to be a bridesmaid, even though the two are good friends. In a confessional clip, Stacey later explained that the timing of the wedding is quite near to her new cannabis line's big launch. The Bravo star added,

“My business launch is coinciding with Jassi's wedding. I want to support my friend, but this is life-changing for me. This is the legacy that I wanna leave to [9-year-old daughter Arabella. And I wanna be very careful about my decisions. So, my intentions are to be there to support her, but there are a lot of factors at play here."

Jassi also shed light on the matter and was understanding of Stacey’s decision and pointed out that her refusal was totally understandable. Jassi said,

“I love Stacey, and I would love for her to, ya know, be a part as much as she has the capacity to."

Stacey also cleared the air and revealed that the refusal did not make things sour between the two and that she does not need to explain her actions to her fellow castmates.

Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.