How many kids did Betty Bayo have? Personal life explored as gospel singer passes away

Betty Bayo entered the world of gospel music around 15 years ago (Image via Getty)

Betty Bayo has died after struggling with leukaemia on November 10, 2025. The news arrived a day after the singer shared a social media post during the morning hours.

The artist was also a mother of two kids, Sky and Danny, with her ex-husband, Pastor Victor Mwangi Kanyari, according to Kenyans. The latter even revealed the news of her demise at first. During a conversation with the Nation, he also stated that his wife was at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s high dependency unit before her death.

Apart from that, Betty Maina, the Murang’a Woman Representative, said that Betty Bayo had to suffer from excessive bleeding, resulting from cancer. She was initially taken to the Kiambu-based AAR Hospital last week on Friday, November 7.

Furthermore, Kanyari expressed his grief over Betty Bayo’s death in a social media statement, as per Kenyans. Victor Mwangi said that he was “hurt” after hearing the news. He also mentioned that Bayo died before he could say anything to her.

“I still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that reminds me of you. We had our moments, but through it all, you were family. I’ll carry your memory, your love, and your spirit forever. Rest easy… you’ll always be missed”, Kanyari stated.

Victor Mwangi added that his wife has left a legacy that would help in the growth of the music industry in the future. He additionally shared his condolences with the rest of the family members and ended by saying:

“Cancer will also die one day.”

Betty Bayo had tied the knot twice: Personal life and other details explained

The Banana, Kiambu County, native built a huge fan base over the years with her music. But outside the industry, she had a family, and her relationships also grabbed a lot of attention for various reasons.

Pastor Victor Mwangi Kanyari was her first husband. However, details about their love story have been out of the spotlight for all this time. According to her biography on Pulse, Betty Bayo and Victor allegedly separated in 2015. The former had reportedly claimed in some conversations that she and Kanyari did not tie the knot in a formal wedding.

Around four years ago, Betty exchanged vows with Hiram Gitau. This marriage also did not last long, eventually leading to their split. As mentioned, Bayo had two children, a daughter named Sky and a son, Danny.

Sky had reportedly started living in Texas for her education. On the other hand, detailed information on Danny has not been revealed yet. Earlier this year, Sky opened up about whether Betty Bayo was right about her decisions, including getting married for another time.

Sky addressed the fact that she has two fathers, saying that she gets “stranded” on certain occasions. She explained by adding:

“When it comes to events like Father’s Day or a father-daughter dance, I don’t know what to do. For Mother’s Day, it’s easy because I just have one mum. But when it’s something like a Parents-Teachers Conference, I don’t know who to bring.”

The Star, Kenya, stated that Betty Bayo entered the gospel music industry more than ten years ago and gained recognition for her singles such as Gatho, Udahi, Maneno, and more.