How to watch MARINES 2025: Streaming platform and other details explored

Marines season 1 (Image via Netfix)

Marines is a four-part coming-of-age docuseries released worldwide exclusively on Netflix on November 10, 2025, aligning with the foundation of the United States Marine Corps.

The series focuses on the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military’s force in readiness, in the Pacific, providing an unprecedented, first-person narrative of the unit during a deployment.

The series gives insights into the training and operations of America’s forward-deployed crisis response force, following young Marines forging bonds with each other, being away from home while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.

Here's how to watch the Marines season 1 internationally

Marines season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, making it accessible to millions of subscribers across the world to watch this docuseries premiered on November 10, 2025.

Viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, along with many other international regions, can stream all four episodes of Marines season 1 in high definition (HD) with multiple subtitle and audio options.

Since it’s a Netflix Original, the series is not available to watch for free or on any other streaming platforms or television networks.

An active Netflix subscription is needed to watch the docuseries Marines, which can be any of the platform’s available plans, namely: Basic, Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium.

All four episodes would be instantly available to stream once subscribed to the Netflix app or through the Netflix website on any compatible device.

For those who prefer to watch content on flights or while travelling or without any internet connection, Netflix allows subscribers to download episodes for offline viewing, making the episodes of Marines ​​​​​​available to watch anytime, perfect for long flights or areas with limited internet access.

Viewers can save all four episodes of Marines directly to their device and on supported smartphones and tablets using the official Netflix mobile app.

Here are the supported devices that can be used to stream or download the Marines season 1, 2025:

Smart TVs: Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Sony Bravia, Hisense, Panasonic, Philips, and VIZIO SmartCast models.

Streaming Devices: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV (HD & 4K), and Nvidia Shield.

Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Mobile Devices: iPhone and iPad (iOS 15 or newer), Android smartphones and tablets (Android 7.0 or higher).

Computers: Windows and macOS laptops/desktops using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge browsers.

Set-Top Boxes: Sky Q, Virgin TV, Dish Hopper, and other Netflix-compatible cable boxes.

Blu-ray Players: Selected models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic.

Netflix has described all four episodes of Marines in the official preview as:

1. Roughest, Toughest Bastards

As the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to deploy in the Pacific, they kick off grueling tests of combat readiness — and failure isn't an option.

2. Contested Waters

While transporting the 31st MEU, Navy vessels encounter a foreign spy ship. Later, the Marines continue CERTEX to test their skill, unity, and resolve.

3. The Last Scout Sniper Platoon

As the Scout Sniper platoon faces an uncertain future, the 31st MEU carries out its most demanding exercise yet: a beach raid under cover of darkness.

4. The Few, The Proud

The USS America and USS Green Bay head to port — until global events demand a sudden change in mission. At home, several Marines consider what's ahead.

