“He is a retired NFL player”: Stacey talks about Gizelle’s mystery man in The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac was recently high on drama as Stacey made a big revelation about fellow cast member, Gizelle Bryant’s alleged new romance. Stacey met Jassi Rideaeux, and the ladies were seen talking about how Gizelle and Ashley were not quite pleased to know that Stacey had reconciled with her ex-husband, Thiemo Rusch.

As Stacey and Jassi talk about being newbies and taking their time to get to know the group, Stacey apologizes to Jassi for not being a good friend.

While talking about personal life, Stacey also took this opportunity to reveal that Gizelle might be dating and have a new man in her life. As she showed a blurry picture of a mystery man to Jassi, she further revealed:

“He is a retired NFL player.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Stacey hints at Gizelle’s rumored new romance

As Stacey and Jassi talked about their personal lives, while Stacey admitted to working her marriage out and asked Jassi about her wedding plans ahead of the big ceremony, Stacey was quick to reveal a bit about Gizelle’s mystery man as she said:

"Um, speaking of Gizelle, word on the street…" Stacey began, before pulling out her phone and showing Jassi some sly photos of Gizelle on what appeared to be a romantic date. "I don't know if you're aware, but Gizelle has a new man."

The camera soon focuses on the mobile screen as it turns out, the mystery man is Shawn Springs, who is a former athlete, as he was a 13-year NFL cornerback for the New England Patriots and the Washington Commanders. Stacey soon asked Jassi whether her now-husband, Darius Harris, knows Shawn Springs.

Stacey also took this moment to talk about how she thinks it is a double standard maintained by Gizelle. Stacey tells Jassi,

“So, while she's worried about my man, we need to find out about her man."

Stacey Rusch gets candid about co-star Gizelle Bryant

Stacey soon pointed out to Jassi that Gizelle used her supposedly undercover new relationship to illustrate what she looked at as a double standard within the group.

"It is beyond me that Gizelle calls me a liar and says that I'm a phony and a fake, when she's the one faking it all along," Stacey explained to a producer in a confessional. "Why are the standards with me so different than everybody else?"

Gizelle had earlier opened up about her personal life while revealing that the love connections she made on the show "fizzled after filming wrapped." The official Season 10 announcement hinted at the fact that Gizelle is currently trying to embrace the single life "with a few new prospects in the mix."

Stay tuned for more updates.