Is there going to be Task season 2? Renewal status and more explained

Task Season 1 © HBO

While Task season 2's future is uncertain, creator Brad Ingelsby is eager to continue the story. As stated by PEOPLE on October 19, 2025, Brad Ingelsby’s passion for telling more stories set in the show's hometown of suburban Philadelphia. However, no specific timeline or renewal information has been confirmed yet.



Started on HBO Max in September 2025, the first season of Task concluded on October 19, 2025. Fans of the show continue to speculate whether the series will return to further explore its tense narrative. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the renewal of Task season 2.

FBI Agent Tom (Mark Ruffalo) investigates a series of violent robberies. Robbie, a family man played by Tom Pelphrey, commits these robberies. Robbie robs Dark Hearts motorcycle gang stash houses, starting a deadly turf war. Law enforcement, crime, survival, and justice - these have been the pillars of the storyline.

How does the future look like for Task Season 2?

Despite the ambiguous future of Task season 2, Brad Ingelsby has been open about his interest in continuing the show.

In an interview with Esquire, on October 5, 2025, Brad Ingelsby, the creator mentioned,

"If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I'd love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place. I do feel like I have more stories to tell."

Further Ingelsby stated,

"I'd love to have a chance to do another season of Task. What I love about TV is just how many characters you get to explore. I really see myself as a character writer and not a great plot writer. And so what I love about TV is that you get to explore the Grassos, the Lizzies, the Aleahs."

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter on September 7, 2025, Ingelsby hinted at the possibility of expanding the Task universe, stating that the series’ characters and stories could intertwine with another of his hit shows, Mare of Easttown.

He stated,

“I think there were still more stories to be told about people in Delaware County. They exist in the same world, so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Mare (played by Kate Winslet) walked into a Wawa that Tom (played by Ruffalo) was in. I don’t have a story in mind that’s a crossover, but I love the idea of their worlds intersecting.”

Task season 1 recap

Task debuted with a seven-episode narrative starring Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, and others.

Task follows FBI Agent Tom (Mark Ruffalo) as he leads a task force investigating Robbie (Tom Pelphrey), a seemingly ordinary family man,'s violent robberies. The Dark Hearts motorcycle gang's stash houses are robbed, starting a deadly turf war. Law enforcement and criminal factions fight for control and survival as tensions rise.

The season begins with Agent Tom assembling a team to find Robbie, whose robberies become violent and unpredictable. Robbie's Dark Hearts gang involvement is revealed by the task force, complicating the investigation. As the gang retaliates, dangerous confrontations put multiple characters in danger.

Agent Tom faces personal and professional issues throughout the first season. He is forced to test his family relationship as he investigates. Robbie's motivations and choices that led him down a dark path are revealed. He wants to protect and provide for his family, but his violent actions spiral out of control. The final episodes end with a violent confrontation between the task force and Robbie.

Task season 1 is available to stream on HBO.