Couples & singles: Inside The Road cast's current relationship status

Cast of The Road (Image Via Getty)

The singing reality show, The Road is coming this fall on CBS. The show is created by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan and will premiere on October 19, 2025.

The Road highlights 12 country singers trying to make a mark in the music scene.

The show features singer Keith Urban as a headliner. It takes us through a behind-the-scenes view of the difficult and ruthless life of a touring artist.

These 12 singers will accompany Keith Urban on the tour and perform for the opening act of the show.

The main highlight of the show is that most of these singers have already been working in the industry for years and know what it takes to be on the job.

The job sometimes takes some of them away from their family and friends for extended periods of time.

The Road Cast: All about who is single and who is taken

With the announcement of the 12 emerging country singers, viewers are excited to know more about their personal lives and relationships.

Here is the current relationship status of the contestants on The Road as reported by Swoon.

Olivia Harms

The singer has been married to Russell Pitter since August 2024.

She recently posted a wholesome message and video of her wedding on Instagram to commemorate one year of her marriage on August 11, 2025.

The message read:

“One year as Mrs. Pitter. One year married to my best friend. One year of loving, living and learning. One year of making memories. One year of thanking God everyday. One year down and a lifetime to go.”

Billie Jo Jones

Jones is happily married and her husband works in an oil field in Texas. She was previously in an abusive marriage and got divorced.

Jones shared about her experience as reported by Swoon.

She admitted that she was in love which made her drop out of college and have kids. She further said:

“I was in a terrible, emotionally abusive marriage, but I’ve gotten some good songs out of that. I finally got out of that, but then I became a single mom and had to get a full time job. I was still tryin’ to do music, but it’s very hard to have a full-time job and do music at the same time."

Forrest McCurren

The reality show contestant is married to fellow musician Margaret. The duo got married in 2018.

Briana Adams

Adams is reportedly in a relationship with Keyla Alanis according to her Instagram. The singer features on Keyla Alanis’s display picture on the social media site.

Cody Hibbard

Hibbard is happily married to Madison Hibbard and the couple shares a son, who was born in 2024.

Britnee Kellogg

Britnee was previously married and shared two children with her then-husband. The duo went their separate ways after the birth of their second child.

She spoke to PEOPLE about her divorce in April 2021. She called her marriage “unhealthy” and admitted there was infidelity involved as well.

She remarried in 2018 and the couple are now parents to a girl.

Jenny Tolman

Tolman got married to Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard. The couple welcomed their son on December 31, 2022.

Cassidy Daniels

The country singer’s relationship status is still not clear. But based on her Instagram she appears to be single.

Channing Wilson, Jon Wood, Blaine Bailey

Channing is reportedly single at the moment. On the other hand, Jon Wood's is also single.

Blaine Bailey too is reportedly single, according to his Instagram.

Adam Sanders

Sanders is a veteran touring artist whose relationship status is still not clear and is reportedly single.

Stay tuned for more such updates.











