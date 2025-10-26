“Pushed personal stuff aside”: The Road’s Billie Jo Jones says Keith Urban did not talk about Nicole Kidman separation on sets

Billie Jo Jones (Image via Instagram/@billiejojonesmusic)

The Road contestant Billie Jo Jones has opened up about working with Keith Urban on the show. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Billie Jo Jones shared that Keith Urban did not reveal his split from Nicole Kidman. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of togetherness.

Billie Jo Jones further explained how they would not even know that Urban was going through anything because the singer, while pointing out that this is what a “true artist should be and should be doing.” While praising Urban's professional behaviour on the sets of The Road, Billie Jo Jones said that Keith Urban "definitely pushed personal stuff aside and was business professional the entire time.”

The Road alum Billie Jo Jones gets candid about working with Keith Urban

The Road alum Billie Jo Jones admitted that working with Keith Urban was a “dream come true.” She further praised the country music star, saying Urban is one of those people who really wants the best for them and really pushes you to be your best self.” Jones has also confided in Urban, saying how she had a similar experience of being away from her family for "around 125 to 140 shows a year."

"It's something that you've got to want it more than anything in the world to put yourself through it because it is hard," she said. "It's time away from home, away from my kiddos, but it's definitely worth it in the end because I know God didn't give me this voice to just sit at home with — he gave it to me to go and share with others."

Jones concluded by saying that while it is a lot of hard work and a lot of determination, it is also so rewarding in the end.

The Road mentor, Keith Urban, gets candid about being away from family

During the series premiere, Keith Urban admitted that being away from home while on tour is surely a difficult task for him. Urban added,

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 a.m. and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

Keith Urban said that it was "a calling" for him to be on tour. The country music singer recently asked fans to stop reading too much into his lyrics changes during his performances, while further revealing that he has been covering like this for a long time. Keith Urban's utility player and aspiring country star, Maggie Baugh, recently shared a clip on social media, where Keith has seemingly changed the lyrics and included Baugh's name as the two took the stage together.

