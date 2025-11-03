The Road Week 3 elimination results: Who went home and who made it to the top spot?

The cast of The Road (Image Via Getty)

During the last episode of the CBS reality show, The Road, performed at The Factory in Dallas, Texas, six contestants performed two songs for the audience, opening for Keith Urban’s show.

For this week, the remaining five artists performed to keep their journey intact on The Road.

The contestants had to perform an original song and a cover in order to win votes from the audience at the show.

While Cassidy Daniels managed to get the most votes and ranked top on the leaderboard while Jon Woods was sent back home during the eliminations.

The Road: More about the remaining 5 performances and the eliminations







During the night 2 at The Factory in Dallas, Texas, Billy Jo Jones, Briana Adams, Cassidy Daniels, Forrest McCurren, and Jon Wood presented their stellar performances.

The judges, Keith Urban and Blake Shelton, made their final decision on the basis of this performance.

Jon Woods

Woods performed on a cover of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”. His original song titled, Go Out Like That was dedicated to his late grandfather, who passed away from COVID-19. Keith Urban commented that his choice for the cover was smart, while Blake stated that he loved it when he got into his Ronnie Dunn sound.

Urban was quite impressed with his original song, but Blake was not happy with his vocals on the song.

Cassidy Daniels

Cassidy Daniels was on a roll this week as well with her cover song, Angel from Montgomery. She stated that her dad had a dream that she performed that song on the show. Her original song was titled ‘Heart Shaped Necklace’, which she wrote after her ex gave her a heart-shaped necklace on their third anniversary.

Blake was bowled over by her vocals and stated that ‘there is nobody like her’.

Urban also stated that Cassidy is somebody to “watch right now.”

Forrest McCurren

Forrest struggled a bit while rehearsing the cover of Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown”.

Keith remarked that he should rely on his wittiness and personality to win the crowd.

Blake also agreed and stated that he would be shocked if he landed in the bottom three this week.

Briana Adams

Briana’s original song “Honky Tonk Romance” didn’t impress judges a lot, and they felt she was not giving it her all. But Gretchen Wilson thought that she was great.

Briana has mentioned that she is used to performing to smaller audiences and chose Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for the cover.

Billie Jo Jones

Billie performed a cover of the song, Why Haven’t I heard From You by Reba McEntire.

After the performance, she introduced her grandparents to the crowd and shared her story about her mother.

She dedicated her original track titled, She Did to her grandparents, who raised her when her mother didn’t.

Blake loved the emotion behind the song and felt it to be better than her cover. Keith also agreed and noticed hoarseness in her voice.

After the show, Forrest and Jon were placed in the bottom two.

Keith Urban remarked:



“I think you both had really good moments tonight as far as getting that crowd. It was harder for Jon because he was first on right out of the gate. But I think you held your own. And Forrest, I think you are such a good storyteller."



He further stated while announcing the eliminations:



“Your original tonight in particular. I get presented with what the audience voted, and the audience put you two in the bottom. I look at you two and decide who should go through. For me, Forrest, I think you had the edge tonight, so we’re going to have you carry on. Jon, I’m sorry, man.”



