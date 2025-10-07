General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 7 to 17, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Quartermaine family and their friends on General Hospital

Events are taking a mysterious turn on General Hospital as Monica’s will reveals surprising details and formerly dead characters return to shake up the town. While the recently returned Nathan will kick up a row over his reunion with his son, James, some romantic couples are slated to form relationships in the upcoming episodes. At the same time, the PCPD will continue to struggle to solve two puzzling shooting cases.

The previous episodes of General Hospital played out the complications surrounding Monica’s funeral. On one hand, Tracy turned Drew away from the church, while on the other, she found Monica’s sister, Veronica, at the family crypt. Meanwhile, Drew was busy targeting the Quartermaines; Tracy for turning him away, and Michael for his shootout.

Elsewhere, Nathan woke up to reconnect with his family, Obrecht, Nina, Britt and son, James. However, Britt was unsure about exposing James to Nathan. Meanwhile, she met Josslyn after the latter returned to town. While Josslyn pretended to be surprised, Britt played along for Carly’s sake. Meanwhile, the long-running ABC soap disclosed the shocking specifics of Monica’s will.

General Hospital: Nathan makes a sudden move

Recently, the formerly dead cop, Nathan West landed in town as an accident victim. This left his former colleagues shocked and his family surprised. After regaining consciousness, Nathan claimed no memory of his past seven years. However, he met and bonded well with James to everyone’s surprise.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Nathan will likely make a drastic decision that will leave others rattled. This may be related to James as he may consider taking custody of his son right away. On one hand, he may find support from Obrecht while on the other, he will face resistance from Britt.

Britt will likely think Nathan is hurrying into the relationship and should wait for Maxie. Moreover, Spinelli may feel rattled by Nathan’s decision since he has been James’s de facto father for this long. Whether they can dissuade Nathan remains to be seen.

General Hospital: New romances imminent

Emma and Gio remained supportive friends for a long time till the Outback fiasco pulled them closer. The stress pushed them together to share a kiss.

However, the upcoming episodes may find Emma doubting her moves. She may share her predicament with her grandmother, wondering whether she lost the steam in her mission due to distractions.

However, Gio may express his growing romantic feelings for her. He may promise to stick around for her. As he bares his heart, the two may share another kiss. Whether this leads to more intimacy for the young lovers remains to be seen.

Across town, Sonny is likely to get flirtatious with ADA Justine Turner. As Turner deals with the mob boss in Judge Herrin and Drew’s shootout cases, she may fall for Sonny’s charms. The General Hospital spoilers hint at a Sonny-Justine romance coming up in the soap’s future storyline.

General Hospital: Josslyn causes much turmoil

Recently, Josslyn returned home a week after Vaughn and relayed a bagful of lies to her mother. While she expressed concerns to Brennan about Carly knowing the truth, she pretended to be surprised to see Britt alive.

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital will find Josslyn trying to resist temptation as she faces Vaughn’s attraction. Whether she manages to stay professionally apart or falls into intimate situation again, remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Britt may force her to come clean about her life and all the secrecy.

Meanwhile, Brennan may take her warning about Jason seriously and confront the henchman. While Jason has so far remained quiet about Josslyn’s WSB connections, he may feel loyalty towards Carly putting him in a fix. As such, Jason and Brennan may have some heated interactions. Whether they discuss Carly, Josslyn or Britt remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Brennan and Jason’s conflict while Nathan shocks the townspeople with his intention.