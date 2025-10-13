I firmly believe Luna’s paternity test will change everything on The Bold and the Beautiful - especially for Will and the Spencers

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna created chaos and wrecked lives on The Bold and the Beautiful after it was discovered that she is alive and pregnant. While her survival and being out of prison may be rattling for the townspeople, her pregnancy spells ruin for the Spencer family. Will Spencer was her target for a long time, despite his romantic relationship with Electra. Luna showed complete disregard for Will’s emotions and intentions, while being selfish in putting her own interests first.

While Luna’s evil run on The Bold and the Beautiful has been filled with devastation for many months, this time she aims to destroy a budding romance. As a longtime fan of the soap, I think Luna’s arc is slated to bring unexpected twists even for her. Moreover, I am afraid that it will change more lives than those directly connected to her.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS soap is also focusing on Deke’s return and his goal to design for Forrester Creations. His hidden relationship with Remy while working with the latter’s victim will likely add a new dimension to the storyline. Elsewhere, Hope’s reunion with Liam and Carter’s upcoming romance with Daphne are also part of the current plot.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The paternity test fiasco

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers already know, Luna got Will inebriated during his celebratory party and took advantage of his condition. Later, when Will discovered her alive, he returned to Li’s apartment with his parents. Wednesday, September 17, 2025, found the Spencers devastated as Luna’s pregnancy test showed positive results. While Bill kept her hostage in his mansion, he and Katie planned a paternity test for the unborn baby.

While the family dealt with the shocking situation as it wreaked havoc in their lives, the nonchalant Luna went to surprise her biological father, Finn, with her survival and pregnancy. On one hand, Luna considered her pregnancy would be a ticket to a prison-free life. On the other hand, her victim, Will, hoped that the paternity test results prove Luna’s claim false.

Incidentally, no one except Luna is hoping that the results will show Will Spencer as the biological father of her baby. As such, Dr. Bridget’s non-invasive paternity test and its results will be crucial for many lives.

How may the paternity result affect everyone?

As expected, the Spencer family, the Forrester family and the Nozawa family will be directly affected by the test results. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the test results will prove Will as the baby’s father. This triumph for Luna may be short as Ridge will likely call the cops on her as he had promised to do. While a shocked Bill may not stop him, Luna may be stunned to find her plan derailed.

Moreover, there is a possibility that Katie and Bill may talk to a lawyer about getting the baby’s custody. Although Luna will be reluctant to hand over her baby to the Spencer family since it is her key to blackmail and freedom, her mother and aunt may try to coerce her into it. However, with a baby in between them, Will and Electra’s romance and their future together, stands destroyed.

Meanwhile, Finn will side with the Forrester family to secure Steffy’s protection. At the same time, he may want to get to know the newborn baby, who is his grandchild, leading to a dilemma for the doctor. Alternatively, he may protest against Ridge’s plan to hand over Luna to the cops, and try to keep the new baby out of prison.

Elsewhere, Sheila’s marriage is in the docks after she kept Luna’s survival a secret from Deacon. As such, there may be a separation and a new association in the cards as Deacon walks out on his marriage and befriends his psychiatrist, Taylor. Whether that brings out the evil Sheila back in action remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the reactions of each affected character in the soap’s storyline as the paternity test results are declared.