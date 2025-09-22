"Take it or leave it" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine reacts after Matt says raising a girl is 'expert level'

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, which aired on September 21, 2025, Jasmine and Matt learned they are expecting a baby girl. The ultrasound appointment revealed the gender, leading to contrasting reactions from the couple.

Jasmine expressed excitement about having a daughter, while Matt shared his concerns about raising a girl as his first child. In a confessional, Jasmine stated,

"Take it or leave it. Because this is not going to happen again. I'm not going through another pregnancy just because you have this st*pid mentality that you need to have a boy."

Jasmine and Matt react to baby gender reveal on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Gender reveal during the ultrasound

During the ultrasound, Jasmine immediately recognized the baby’s gender, saying it was "a girl", which the doctor confirmed. Matt appeared surprised and questioned the result multiple times, asking if they were sure.

Jasmine described her excitement in a confessional, saying,

“It’s a girl. I cannot believe what I’m hearing. A baby girl. A mini me. The world is not prepared for this. I’ve always dreamed of having a daughter.”

Meanwhile, Matt reacted differently, saying Lord help him because he was sure it was a boy and even joked that his hair was going to "fall out."

In his own confessional, Matt added that he did not know how to raise a girl, calling it “ay yay yay.”

Matt calls raising a girl 'expert level'

Following the ultrasound, Jasmine asked Matt why he was not showing happiness. Matt explained that he was, but added that he guessed they were going to have a tomboy.

Jasmine quickly disagreed and told him he was crazy, insisting their daughter would be the most feminine girl in the world.

In his confessional, Matt admitted his uncertainty and described the baby being a girl as another obstacle he would have to figure out.

He later told Jasmine directly that, as his first child, he did not want it to be a girl because it would be too much work.

After being asked by Jasmine why, Matt explained that he considered raising a daughter as "expert level" and he wanted to go through the experience as a father of a boy first because that would be like starting over as a rookie.

He further clarified his point by mentioning that he could teach a boy to do the dishes, to fix things, or even to yell back at him, but at the same time, he didn't think he could do that with a girl. Regarding girls, Matt stated,

“She’s going to cry and I’m just going to feel horrible every time I do anything. Then she’s going to be spoiled. She’s going to do whatever she wants probably.”

Jasmine sets boundaries

Jasmine did not agree with Matt's point of view and, in a confessional, she firmly reacted, saying that he was "lucky" with her pregnancy, which was not planned but was happening.

She told him that he should just be joyful with the baby, no matter if it was a boy or a girl.

Once Matt shared his wish to have a boy in the future, Jasmine turned him down. She relayed that she was not going to have more kids, whereas Matt said that he would keep "annoying" her to get a boy.

Jasmine repeated that she was not having kids and pointed out that the pregnancy was an "accident." At a later point, Jasmine challenged Matt’s logic and inquired why men were always that way, adding that a lot of them never got tired of wanting boys.

Despite Matt’s concerns, Jasmine maintained that discovering the baby’s gender was a special moment for her.

“If it is not a special moment for Matt, it is for me. And I don’t want to ruin the first time I knew I was having my baby girl,” she explained.

Stay tuned for more updates.