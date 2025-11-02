"A step down": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Matt's proposal to Jasmine

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

Matt went down on one knee and proposed to Jasmine in the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. However, he did not receive the response he had hoped for.

On November 2, 2025, the TLC series concluded season 9 with the release of episode 18, titled Love Actually… Is Complicated.

In one segment of the finale, Matt mustered the courage and proposed to Jasmine with a string, saying:

“Mama, even with the string, would you marry me?”

An emotional Jasmine, who is still legally married to her ex-partner, Gino, hesitated to give her response. After composing herself, she ultimately replied:

“Right now, I don’t have a yes or no. I just don’t know.”

Jasmine’s hesitation stemmed from her experience of marrying Gino, but her answer upset Matt.

He, in a separate confessional, expressed his disappointment, leaving viewers wondering about the future of their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans flocked to X to comment on Matt’s proposal.

While many questioned Matt’s choice to propose with a string, others wondered how he proposed to Jamsine when she was still legally married.

“Oh lookie peeps a step down From a diamond engagement ring to a sting engagement thing said no one ever,” a netizen commented.

Many fans of the TLC show questioned Matt’s ring choice.

“Proposing with a string is more ghetto than a love after lockup proposal… they don’t have gum-ball machines with rings in Clearwater, FL?” a fan wrote.

“Asking a married woman to Marry you with a string is just on a whole nother level!” another one commented.

“I wonder if she would have said yes if it was a ring instead of a string,” an X user reacted.

Other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were not pleased with the engagement.

“uhhh… bc you put a string on her finger, matt. she easily accepted gino’s proposal bc he at least bought a ring. but, to be fair, i wouldn’t buy a ring for an already married woman either,” a person wrote.

“Me getting emotional during Matt’s proposal then remembering this heaux still married,” another one commented.

“Why do we need to watch this non-proposal proposal?” a fan posted.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine admits she’s scared of taking the next step with Matt

In the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine met with Matt’s family and stunned them with the news of her marital status with Gino.

While they were pleased to meet Jasmine and Matt’s daughter, Matilda, they were disappointed to hear about the legal right Gino had over Matilda.

Moreover, they were sad that the couple had lied to them about their engagement to announce the news of their pregnancy.

Consequently, Matt took matters into his own hands and decided to pop the question to Jasmine.

He eventually went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Matt said that he wanted to support her, take care of her, and give her the love she deserved.

“Even with the string, would you consider marrying me?” he asked.

He assured her that the proposal was not to rush her into marriage but just to take him “into consideration.”

Before revealing her answer, Jasmine said that if she were ever able to recover from her trauma and marry again, she would want her husband to be Matt.

However, in that moment, she refused to give a definitive answer.

“I don’t trust people, and I’m sorry, baby, I love you, but I don’t know. I am scared,” she said.

In a confessional, Matt expressed his frustration, saying it was “tiring” to support her when all she did was reject him.

He criticized her for disregarding his vulnerabilities, as he wondered how she accepted Gino’s ring when he had to work hard to get her consideration.

Stay tuned for more updates.