"I feel like I'm deceived" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Matt's mother Olimpia cries over the truth about Jasmine’s past marriage

The season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? aired on November 2, 2025 and revealed significant developments regarding Jasmine’s past marital status.

During the episode, Matt’s mother, Olimpia expressed her emotional reaction to the situation, stating,

"I feel like I'm deceived. I feel like crying."

The question raised in the title can be answered directly: Olimpia felt misled after learning that Jasmine was still legally married when she entered into her relationship with Matt.

The episode detailed conversations among Jasmine, Matt and family members regarding the ongoing divorce and the legal complexities involving their daughter, Matilda.

Olimpia reacts to Jasmine’s past marriage and ongoing divorce on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finale

Revelation of Jasmine’s past marriage

Matt, during a confrontation with his mother, told her about Jasmine's marital status and said that he had lied about them being "engaged" and that Jasmine was still married and going through a divorce.

Jasmine verified the information about her ex-marriage and said that she had married the one she had dated for five years that the relationship had not worked and that she was in the process of separating from her previous husband.

Olimpia reacted to this information by expressing her disappointment and need to rely on faith, stating,

"I am very disappointed. I'm just going to have to give her to God, you know, and to pray for all of you. That's all I can do."

She also expressed confusion regarding the legal situation, emphasizing the complexity surrounding Jasmine’s previous marriage and current relationship with Matt.

Legal complications involving Matilda

The episode delved into the legal consequences of Matilda, the daughter of Jasmine and Matt, for Jasmine and Matt.

Jasmine said that she had just employed a lawyer, but the "complex" part of the divorce was the fact that she had given birth to Matilda while she was still married to someone else, so Gino, her ex-husband, was the legal father at that time.

Rebecca, a family member present during the discussion, asked about the potential risks, questioning what the "worst case scenario" could be. Jasmine responded,

"Like, right at this moment as we are... My husband has rights over Matilda."

She further explained the steps being taken to secure Matt’s legal recognition as Matilda’s father, emphasizing that the divorce and paternity issues were ongoing concerns. Rebecca also summarized that Matt currently has "no rights" as a father.

Family reactions and support

Matt's mother expressed both concern and encouragement for her son and Jasmine during the entire episode.

Olimpia said she was ready to help Matt and Jasmine, but her "heart is crying" for her son and for Jasmine as well, a person she hardly knows.

She also said that she hoped they would sort out the matter in the right way and make the right decision.

Later, in a confessional, Olimpia once again mentioned that she needed to trust the couple, but at the same time, she was worried about their spiritual well-being. She said,

"I have to trust them. This is between him and God and Jasmine. But I care about their soul. I do care about them. I do want to support them. And I still think about them, no matter how they are."

Rebecca was the one who brought the concepts of faith and patience to the forefront of the discussion and she was also the one who gave the illustration that they do not know the "story" that God has written for Matt and Jasmine.

She added that relying on God's plan should be their way of life and prayers for the couple's happiness.

Stay tuned for more updates.